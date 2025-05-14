In everyday life, power has become so ingrained in society that it has become a necessity and a public utility, making machines work and life a little easier. However, in vehicles, the term is still somewhat looked at as a luxury, with potential consumers leaning towards purchasing the more expensive, more “powerful” models as symbols of status and performance.

For car enthusiasts, “power” is often referred to using its unit names: horsepower (hp) for gas vehicles and kilowatts (kW) for electric cars. These units measure the rate at which the engine or motor can perform work — in other words, how quickly it can generate force to move the vehicle. The higher the number, the more capable the vehicle is of accelerating quickly, climbing steep roads, or carrying heavy loads.

But while enthusiasts and manufacturers usually highlight these figures to signal performance or prestige, it’s important to understand that power does not automatically equate to a better driving experience for everyone. Generally, too much power also translates to more fuel burned. With gas prices in today’s economy, it may be too costly to purchase a vehicle just because of its power.

What truly matters is how that power is delivered and matched to your lifestyle. Looking at Metro Manila’s traffic situation, every vehicle should serve a purpose that matches its power, whether that’s for daily city commutes, weekend getaways, or heavy-duty work. Instead of getting caught up in numbers and buying vehicles with the most horsepower, it’s more practical to evaluate how a car may perform in real-world situations.

Basic for traffic

Even with a car, navigating the streets of Manila can be tedious and time-consuming, especially during rush hour when traffic becomes even more congested. During these bumper-to-bumper moments, it is better to opt for a smaller, more fuel-efficient car than a vehicle that can’t fully utilize its power.

Vehicles such as subcompacts, hybrids, and small electric vehicles (EVs) are well-suited for these conditions. Subcompacts are easy to maneuver and fuel-efficient, while hybrid vehicles’ electric motors can power the car at low speeds and for short distances, making them ideal for traffic. Similarly, small electric vehicles are well-suited for city traffic due to their compact size, agile handling, and instant torque.

An automobile that encapsulates these qualities is Toyota Motor Philippines’ subcompact crossover, Yaris Cross, which comes in two versions: one with a three-cylinder engine producing 118 hp and 145 Newton meters (Nm) of torque, and another with the same engine paired with a hybrid system. Both options are designed to handle the daily demands of driving in Metro Manila; but the hybrid variant especially shines in heavy traffic, where its electric motor can take over and help reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

For higher requirements

More and more Filipinos are becoming enchanted by the prospects of road trips and traveling around the Philippines in their own cars. However, these scenarios often require a vehicle with slightly more power for expressways, more speed for overtaking, and more comfort to handle long drives.

Midsize sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), or crossovers with moderate horsepower (or kilowatts in the EV segment) are the perfect travel companions to take you to wherever you want to go. Midsize sedans are known for their balance of power, efficiency, and practicality. SUVs are famous for their family-friendly space, good fuel economy, and versatile power capabilities. Likewise, crossovers offer just enough muscle to handle highway overtakes and uphill climbs while having enough cargo space for travelers.

Drivers looking for these qualities may need to look closely at the Honda HR-V V-Turbo variant, which boasts a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine pushing out 174 hp and 240 Nm of torque. That is more than enough power for expressway overtakes and long-distance travel, all while maintaining fuel efficiency.

Heavy-duty vehicles

Hauling, towing, and navigating through rough terrains are difficult situations where the power of a vehicle truly matters. Filipinos seeking heavy-duty vehicles in case of the occasional provincial road trips, carrying of heavy cargo, or simply want the assurance of strength under the hood, the more power, the better.

In these cases, pickups or large SUVs with a high-torque engine are the obvious and practical choice. Pickup models that offer robust engines with high horsepower and torque are more than suitable for towing and hauling heavy loads for prolonged periods. Many of today’s SUVs do have some towing and hauling capabilities, considering the increasing demand for versatility in daily drivers.

Still one of the most popular pickup trucks in the country, the Ford Ranger is a prime example of a vehicle built to handle these demanding tasks. The model can come equipped with a 2.0-liter Bi-Turbo EcoBlue diesel, delivering 210 hp and 500 Nm of torque that is made for towing large trailers, navigating rough roads, or hauling heavy cargo. The Ford Ranger is also known as one of the pickup trucks that marked the transition from rugged, basic workhorses to more lifestyle-oriented vehicles, making the truck a good option for those seeking both utility and comfort as well.

Electric vehicles

Environmentalists and eco-conscious drivers are also becoming more mindful of the power they choose in their vehicles, considering both fuel efficiency and emissions. As they often choose to purchase electric or hybrid vehicles, they not only need to be mindful of the power of their vehicles but also of the battery to ensure that they get adequate range for their lifestyle needs.

Unlike traditional internal combustion engines, electric motors can provide instant torque, which allows for a smooth, responsive driving experience even at low speeds. This is especially valuable in city driving, where stop-and-go traffic is the norm. However, like every other EV in the country, these vehicles are hampered by the lack of infrastructure to support them.

Nevertheless, Toyota HEVs like the Camry, Corolla Altis, Corolla Cross, Rav4, Yaris Cross, Alphard, and Zenix are great picks for car enthusiasts searching for the power of conventional engines with the fuel savings and eco-friendliness of electric motors.

Ultimately, the power of a vehicle, while amazing in its capabilities, must still align with one’s needs and lifestyle. In the end, the best power is the one that complements your daily life and a companion to the journey both on the road and in the world. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz