Philippine healthcare had a devastating reality check when it was ravaged by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic a few years ago. At the time, the government agencies, local government units (LGUs), as well as the private sector struggled to cope with the overwhelming surge of patients. This overloading of hospitals and other health facilities exposed long-standing issues such as inadequate infrastructure, lack of medical supplies, and a severe shortage of healthcare workers.

Despite these massive mishaps, the pandemic almost forced hospitals to expand and improve their facilities in order to manage the crisis more effectively and become more prepared in the long run. The collaborative effort prompted hospitals to focus their efforts on preventive and primary care as well as citizen education, while private health facilities took care of cases that needed specializations.

Another aspect of Philippine healthcare that improved significantly as a result of the pandemic is digital transformation in the health system. The crisis accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, electronic health records, and online health consultations, which many experts in the field note as the key to closing access gaps in healthcare, especially in areas like telemedicine platforms, mobile health apps, and electronic medical records.

“They are especially important in a country like the Philippines, where geography can make travel difficult. They allow patients to have remote consultations, help monitor chronic conditions, and reduce the need to travel for underserved communities,” Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) Information Technology Director Edison T. Dungo said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Mr. Dungo also emphasized the importance of mobile health apps as they help Filipinos keep track of vital signs, manage their medications, and get personalized health tips right from their phones.

Similarly, he posits that Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) improve care by making it easier to coordinate between healthcare providers, reducing errors, avoiding duplicate tests, and supporting better clinical decisions.

Even with these benefits and the technology’s utility, some glaring challenges hinder many healthcare facilities from accessing it. Former Department of Health Secretary and current Chairman of Health Futures Foundation, Inc. Jaime Z. Galvez Tan revealed that connectivity in far-flung areas remains one of the biggest obstacles to fully integrating digital health solutions in the country.

“The problem is, of course, once again, whether the internet connectivity is there and then, once it’s there, also the cost of the internet. Whether [the local government] will be able to pay at this time. We’re also talking about this because in the areas where we work, we work closely with the LGUs,” Mr. Galvez Tan said.

As Mr. Dungo pointed out, while digital tools hold great promise, several barriers, including connectivity, continue to stand in the way of fully realizing their potential in the Philippine healthcare system. He reveals that many rural or remote places don’t have strong internet, making it hard to use telemedicine or online health tools. Additionally, some patients don’t even have smartphones, tablets, or computers needed to access these digital health services in the first place.

Aside from these, Mr. Dungo also highlighted digital skills and willingness to adapt to the technologies as some of the hindrances to their adoption. He mentions that older adults and others may find it hard to use health apps or join online consultations. Healthcare providers can also be unsure about using new technology because it might affect their usual work routines, he continued. Another major challenge that Mr. Dungo lamented is the lack of system interoperability. Many hospitals and clinics use their own electronic medical record systems, which often operate in isolation and are not designed to communicate with each other. Additionally, the absence of a common format or standardized protocols for storing and exchanging information further complicates efforts to create an integrated healthcare system.

Given these persistent challenges, Mr. Galvez Tan believes that government intervention is crucial in ensuring that digital health becomes truly accessible and sustainable across the country. He emphasized that public support is needed in building the necessary infrastructure and improving connectivity, as well as in subsidizing the initial costs of implementing these systems.

“Probably as of today, the government really has to subsidize the cost of installing this and, probably, place the rural communities in a scale-up payment system that increases as they appreciate the system over time. Providing also livelihood activities in the community has to be side-by-side, so they’ll be able to pay,” Mr. Galvez Tan said.

In response to these challenges, Mr. Dungo states that MDH has begun adopting innovative digital platforms like Arcus Air to streamline operations, standardize care, and bridge the gaps in communication and data management across departments.

“Through the use of Arcus Air, a hospital-specific application, we ensure consistent and standardized patient care across all departments. The platform enables accurate and efficient encoding of patient information, whether care is provided onsite or remotely. By centralizing data entry and management, Arcus Air facilitates seamless communication among healthcare providers, minimizes errors, and enhances the overall quality and continuity of care for all patient types,” he said.

This shift in one of the country’s premier hospitals toward digital innovation didn’t happen overnight. MDH had already begun laying the groundwork months before the pandemic, investing in key infrastructure upgrades that would later prove crucial in supporting advanced technologies like Arcus Air.

“MDH was not originally built to support emerging technologies. However, in a timely move six months before the COVID-19 pandemic, MDH migrated its email platform, upgraded internet bandwidth, installed enterprise-grade access points, implemented structured cabling, and established robust IT governance protocols. These strategic upgrades allowed the hospital to quickly adapt to growing demands for CCTV monitoring, telemedicine, virtual meetings, and remote office access,” Mr. Dungo said.

Since then, MDH has continued to strengthen its digital infrastructure. The hospital recently completed the migration of its legacy system to a fully integrated Hospital Information System (HIS), converting paper-based records into digital formats. In addition, MDH has significantly improved its cybersecurity posture and continues to invest in digital medical innovations to ensure resilience and readiness for future healthcare challenges.

The transformation of MDH serves as a compelling example of what is possible when vision, investment, and preparedness come together in the face of crisis. While the road to a fully modernized and inclusive Philippine healthcare system remains long, the pandemic has undeniably accelerated critical reforms and moved the country closer to a future where quality healthcare is not only accessible but truly equitable for all Filipinos.

