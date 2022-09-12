With a goal of making the Philippines a leader in blockchain technology, international and local experts from the digital and cryptocurrency industries are gathering to host the first Philippine Blockchain Week, to be held on Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of the Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

Dubbed “Chaintrix” and inspired by the meta universe of the movie the “Matrix,” Philippine Blockchain Week aims to educate more Filipinos about blockchain technology, its uses, and the limitless opportunities it can offer for the country’s various industries.

“If you remember the year 2000, the Philippines was the text capital of the world. In 2010, we were the social media capital of the world. That’s why I think this time we can be the blockchain capital, if not the world, then at least in Asia. And we have to play our cards right in order for that to happen,” Donald Lim, lead convenor of the event, said during a press conference announcing the event.

“We have gathered experts from the blockchain ecosystem to discuss this technological advancement and how companies and people can benefit from it. The Philippine Blockchain Week also lets investors and businesses network and explore opportunities in the Philippine market,” he said.

Mr. Lim noted that due to the unique demographics and economic fundamentals of the Philippines, he believes that the country has a strong chance of becoming a major hub for the development of the emerging technology.

“The Philippines has the numbers to become a blockchain hub. Our population is at 110 million, with a median age of 25. We also have the highest internet penetration and the highest NFT penetration rate of a digital population,” Mr. Lim said.

Chezka Gonzales, a commercial pilot, founder of Women of Substance NFT, and also a lead convenor of the event, said that they are also targeting students to attend the event.

“This is a good opportunity for them to learn more about this digital evolution and how it has affected and will affect the way things will be done in the future,” she shared.

The other convenors of Chaintrix include Rico Pang, Group chief executive officer (CEO), Sanctum Global Ventures; Kate Hancock, founder, Metaverse XYZ; Daniel Robbins, CEO IBH Media; Oscar Tan Abing, Jr., founder & CEO, Anotoys Collectiverse; Jay Ha, co-founder, IP3; James Lim, CEO, Meta Persona; and Tara Kwon, co-founder, Hyped Collective.

Industry partners are the Fintech Alliance, Institute of Corporate Directors, Management Association of the Philippines, International Council of Small Business PH, JCI Manila, Rotary District 3830, and NFT Philippines & Women in blockchain Philippines.

Among the planned activities for Chaintrix include plenary sessions with experts about blockchain, fintech & metaverse, a job fair, business speed dating, golf tournament, NFT gallery, concert, pool party, toy exhibit, gaming expo & tournaments and hackathons, among others.

On Dec. 2, the Philippine Block Awards will be held at the Grand Bar of the hotel where blockchain movers and shakers in the country and the region will be honored. Recognition for the “Most Innovative Use of Blockchain,” “Blockchain for Good,” and “Blockchain Transformation Award” will also be handed out.

For inquiries, contact the Philippine Blockchain Week Secretariat at events@futureproof.ph or call +63917-832-8852.