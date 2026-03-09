FinTech Alliance PH is signing a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to foster a deeper collaboration in the fight against cybercrime and digital fraud.

The signing will be held at the FinTech Alliance 2026 General Membership Meeting and New Members’ Oath-Taking ceremony on March 11 at Marquis Events Place, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The collaboration kicks off with the official launch of the Fraud Intelligence Data Sharing Network, a coordinated, industry-wide effort to enable timely intelligence exchange, reinforce fraud prevention capabilities, and enhance trust across the Philippine digital finance ecosystem.

The FinTech Alliance PH is the Philippines’ premier and largest digital industry association, comprising over 140 corporate members that collectively account for more than 95% of the country’s digital retail financial transaction volume with combined user base in excess of 110 million Filipinos.

The meeting will also spotlight strategic priorities for 2026, including cybersecurity as infrastructure, blockchain and digital assets, collaboration with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, and key initiatives for 2026.

Delivering the keynote address is Atty. Eugene Teves, managing director of the Technology and Digital Innovation Office of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, who will share regulatory perspectives on digital innovation, blockchain enablement, and the evolving supervisory framework for emerging technologies.

Also joining the roster of speakers are Joey Concepcion, chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC), who will present on the Philippines’ role in advancing inclusive economic growth and regional fintech collaboration within ASEAN; and Atty. Renato “Aboy” Paraiso, executive director of the CICC, who will discuss the government’s strengthened enforcement strategy and the importance of public-private intelligence sharing in protecting digital infrastructure.

Lito Villanueva, founding chairman of FinTech Alliance PH, emphasized the importance of industry solidarity in addressing evolving digital threats: “Fraud does not recognize institutional boundaries, and neither should our response. The launch of the Fraud Intelligence Data Sharing Network reflects our shared commitment to come together as one ecosystem to protect the integrity of our digital economy.”

“By strengthening collaboration and institutionalizing intelligence exchange, we are reinforcing trust as the foundation of innovation. This is about standing united to secure the future of digital finance in the country,” he said.

Another highlight of the event will be the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding with key industry bodies, including ASEAN Business Advisory Council, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), and the oath taking of the new set of corporate members. These partnerships highlight FinTech Alliance PH’s continued effort to foster cross-sector collaboration in advancing financial inclusion, digital trust, and sustainable fintech innovation.

In addition to major partnership milestones, the program will culminate in the oath-taking ceremony of new member organizations, formally welcoming them into the country’s premier fintech association.

