Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Aboitiz Group, marked the start of the year with the graduation of 231 women from across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao under its Elevate AIDA program — an initiative that expands access to digital skills and income opportunities for women.

Implemented in partnership with Connected Women, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), and various local government units, Elevate AIDA equips women who face barriers to traditional employment with foundational skills in data annotation, which is an essential component in training artificial intelligence systems.

Through an online learning model, the program allows participants to pursue flexible, home-based work while managing caregiving and household responsibilities.

Graduation ceremonies held throughout January recognized participants from several communities, with the training of each cohort supported by Aboitiz Group business units and local government units. Sponsored by Union Bank of the Philippines, the training programs benefited 44 participants in Ifugao with the help of SN Aboitiz Power, 48 in Malvar, Batangas with the support of Aboitiz Construction, and 49 in Cebu City in partnership with Visayan Electric. Additionally, Davao Light supported 90 graduates from Davao Del Norte, consisting of 68 individuals from Tagum City and 22 from Samal Island.

An orientation session held at the Benguet Capitol in the same month introduced the Elevate AIDA program to 148 female participants and community stakeholders, underscoring the strong interest in digital livelihood opportunities and helping pave the way for future cohorts. The session also highlighted Aboitiz Foundation’s commitment to expanding access to skills development in underserved communities.

Elevate AIDA forms part of a broader nationwide goal to upskill 300,000 women and expand access to digital work opportunities. Through sustained collaboration with local governments, community partners, and Aboitiz business units, the program reflects a shared commitment to inclusive growth and to ensuring that more women can participate in and benefit from the digital economy.

“Aboitiz Foundation believes that when women are equipped with future-ready skills, they are better positioned to uplift not only themselves but also their families and communities,” Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation, said.

“Through Elevate AIDA, we are helping open doors to the digital economy for women who may otherwise be left behind. These graduations are not just the culmination of training — they mark the beginning of new possibilities for sustainable income, greater confidence, and more resilient communities across the country.”

After graduation, Connected Women will provide the graduates with upskilling sessions and assistance in accessing online job platforms to help translate their training into real income opportunities. To further strengthen their readiness for remote work, Aboitiz Foundation, in collaboration with UnionBank, will conduct an online session on financial literacy and cybersecurity to support safe and responsible participation in digital work.

As Elevate AIDA continues to scale, Aboitiz Foundation remains committed to work alongside communities, as well as partners from the government and private sector to equip women with future-ready skills to unlock more income opportunities to support their families.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.