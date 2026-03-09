The Pod Network (TPN) announced that it has surpassed 50 million total listeners in 2025. This milestone reaffirms TPN’s place as the country’s leading podcast network in the local podcast landscape, driven by high-engagement content and a rapidly expanding listener base.

Beyond the 50 million total listenership, TPN reported robust growth in community loyalty, boasting four million accumulated followers across its Spotify portfolio and a steady baseline of three million weekly listeners.

The network’s growth was fueled by a diverse content slate that resonated across demographics. TPN’s top-performing shows for 2025 included comedy show The KoolPals, Wake Up With Jim and Saab, Ano Ba Talaga? with Kuya Kim, Sitio Bangungot — Pinoy Horror Stories for Sleep Podcast, and Lecheng Pag Ibig ’To.

This mirrors the network’s 2025 data, which identified Comedy, Conversational Talk Shows, and Narrative Horror as the top-performing categories in the local market.

TPN’s continuous growth reflects a study released last year highlighting that more Filipinos are turning to podcasts to cope with emotional fatigue and mental saturation in an increasingly hyperconnected digital landscape.

Alan Fontanilla, CEO of The Pod Network, emphasized that TPN’s 2026 direction focuses on intentionality. “We believe the future belongs to media that people choose with intention, and creators who show up with purpose, not content that fills time, but conversations that mean something. Reach creates awareness; trust creates preference. Podcasting is where we build the latter.”

The network also recognized global audio platform Spotify for its continued investment in the Filipino creator economy, from platform distribution to initiatives like launching the first-ever state-of-the-art podcast studio at TPN headquarters.

Building on its 2025 success, TPN unveiled its 2026 content slate at “Press Play: The Pod Network’s 2026 Press Preview” at The Split, BGC. The lineup reinforces TPN’s dominance across comedy, lifestyle, and public affairs, with creators emphasizing that their growth is rooted in authenticity.

TPN’s top creators noted that the network’s high engagement stems from a departure from traditional, polished media. The KoolPals co-host James Caraan attributes their following to “underground” honesty, while Lecheng Pag-Ibig ’To’s Sam YG highlights how his show evolved from a relationship advice channel into a safe space for community-wide discourse on life and burnout.

This intentionality extends to TPN’s public affairs and education slate. Kuya Kim Atienza, host of Ano Ba Talaga?, emphasized the unique intimacy of the medium, noting that podcasting required him to pivot from “broadcasting” to active listening.

Similarly, journalist Pia Hontiveros of Let’s Talk noted that the platform offers a vital human connection, stating, “People are looking to feel seen, it’s about making complex issues understandable and meaningful.”

The event also marked the launch of Between Us, a new show hosted by celebrity couple Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle. The series aims to normalize deep, vulnerable conversations on health, identity, and personal growth, offering listeners the “space” to discuss topics often overlooked in the daily grind.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.