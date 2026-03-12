THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it will continue to assist the Philippines in deepening its integration within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

At a meeting with the Department of Finance (DoF), IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said it will continue to provide policy insights and technical assistance to strengthen economic cooperation with the rest of ASEAN.

The DoF said in a social media post on Thursday that at the meeting, Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go highlighted the government efforts in improving the business environment to enable private-sector growth.

He also discussed the continued digitalization of government services, noting that the national digital ID system has now registered around 95 million citizens. — Aaron Michael C. Sy