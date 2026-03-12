THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said its flagship National Trade Fair in February generated P129.68 million in actual sales and sales leads for the fair’s small-business exhibitors.

In a statement on Thursday, DTI said the tally covers direct cash purchases, booked orders, and ongoing business deals negotiated during the event, which drew 15,103 visitors.

The exhibitors totaled 335 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which showcased eco-friendly, design-driven, and high-value products.

“For many participating MSMEs, the fair served as a vital testing ground for new ideas before they expand to larger markets,” the DTI said.

The fair also held workshops on digital tools, shipping for export, and eco-friendly production.

Its “Show & Tell” product demonstrations and fashion showcases also provided entrepreneurs an opportunity to receive direct feedback to help increase the competitiveness of their products.

The Business Connect Lounge also hosted meetings between sellers and large corporate buyers.

“These talks focused on long-term supply deals that will help small businesses stay active even after the fair ends,” the DTI said.

The Trade department has said it is planning 15 trade fairs in Metro Manila this year.

The DTI’s Bureau of Market Development, Promotions, and OTOP will hold a series of regional and themed fairs this year, it said.

OTOP refers to the One Town, One Project program, a bid to get municipalities to specialize in products distinctive to their areas.

In 2025, DTI trade fairs generated over P660-million cash sales, confirmed orders, and ongoing negotiations. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz