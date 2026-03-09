Bossjob, the chat-first career platform for professional hiring in Southeast Asia (SEA), has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to bridge the gap between industry-standard skills and actual employment.

The partnership aims to provide a digital infrastructure designed to modernize the Philippines’ technical vocational education and training (TVET) ecosystem by integrating Bossjob’s AI-powered recruitment engine into the newly launched TESDA Skills Passport Mobile Application.

The partnership was formally announced during the official launch of the TESDA Skills Passport Mobile Application on Feb. 5 at the Makabagong San Juan Theater in San Juan City. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. graced the event and highlighted the administration’s commitment to skills development as a national agenda during a speech.

Beyond job matching, Bossjob utilizes aggregated, anonymized platform data to provide TESDA with Labor Market Information (LMI). This framework offers insights into in-demand roles, geographic hiring patterns, and compensation trends, allowing TESDA to calibrate its training curricula to meet evolving market requirements.

According to TESDA’s current data, the sectors seeing the highest volume of postings for TESDA-certified talent include Social, Community Development, and Other Services; Wholesale, Retail, and Trading; Information and Communications Technology (ICT); Automotive and Land Transportation; Tourism, related to the Hotel and Restaurant industry; Healthcare Services; Creative; and Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishery. The sectors indicate a consistent, high-growth demand for skills-based and nationally certified talent across the Philippine economy.

While TVET graduates demonstrate earning potential comparable to university undergraduates, research by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies show that current training systems often struggle to align with the evolving competencies required by priority sectors, such as digital services, renewable energy, and ICT.

By integrating Bossjob’s AI-matching engine into the Skills Passport, the platform bridges this gap, transforming verified TESDA certifications into a real-time, visible asset for employers.

“The integration of Bossjob’s AI-powered capabilities into the Skills Passport app provides real-time access to available job opportunities for our graduates. This partnership strengthens job security for TVET graduates and contributes to broader economic development by ensuring industry-ready talent is matched with employers with minimal friction,” said Anthony Garcia, co-founder of Bossjob.

To ensure employer trust, the app mandates registration via the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys). By directly integrating data from TESDA-accredited training centers, the platform ensures all certifications are verified instantly, mitigating the risk of credential fraud.

Bossjob has been championing the TVET industry since 2024. The platform was a key partner of the TESDA-National Capital Region (TESDA-NCR) under its CollaboraTVET: Forging Partnerships for TVET Excellence program, where it offered specialized training programs tailored to the needs of TESDA graduates, along with exclusive job opportunities and career development resources.

Beyond the app integration, Bossjob continues to be committed to helping TESDA students and graduates through career coaching and job readiness workshops, resume and profile optimization guidance, and participating in career fairs led by partner government sectors.

For more information on Bossjob’s latest initiatives and to explore career opportunities, visit bossjob.ph or download the Bossjob app.

