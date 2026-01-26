Green logistics services provider Mober has entered into a landmark partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to help advance national workforce training and development for the country’s emerging electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The partnership was formalized through a handshake ceremony at the TESDA Central Office in Taguig, with the support of the Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines (SCMAP). Under this collaboration, education and training programs in EV driving, EV maintenance, and specialized skills such as customer service and assembly work will be developed and offered under TESDA, with Mober supporting end-to-end education delivery and providing clearer pathways to employment in green logistics.

TESDA will ensure all competencies meet national standards. Mober, in turn, will provide trainers, facilities, access to its operational EV fleet, and industry expertise to provide trainees with hands-on exposure to commercial EV operations and real-world logistics environments. The initiative positions Mober as a key industry partner helping shape employment-ready EV workforce programs aligned with the country’s long-term transport and sustainability goals.

This partnership forms part of Mober’s broader commitment to being an industry leader in people care and inclusion. Its internationally recognized gender diversity campaign, MoveHer, promotes the meaningful participation of women in the traditionally male-dominated logistics industry by creating more pathways into green jobs.

The initiative highlights the high workforce readiness of female TVET graduates. TESDA’s latest report revealed they recorded a standout employment rate of 85.67%, outpacing the national average. By providing targeted support, Mober and TESDA aim to bridge gender gaps in technical industries by tapping into this highly capable talent pool.

“Mober is serious about building new pipelines of skilled female professionals for the green economy. This is where we can truly contribute to nation-building. As we grow our business, we are equally committed to strengthening the capabilities of our people. This is how we meet the needs of our global clients while growing responsibly, with both sustainable business practices and the country’s social needs in mind,” said Miguel Bermundo, vice-president for People and Sustainability of Mober.

The partnership also comes as commercial EV adoption gains momentum across the Asia-Pacific region. According to industry research, the Asia-Pacific electric commercial vehicles market was valued at US$114 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$221 billion by 2029, growing at a nearly 18% compound annual rate, driven by rising electrification of logistics fleets, urban delivery vehicles, and public transport systems.

“Having a partner like Mober can help us jump-start localizing the competency standards we may find globally, and more importantly, create avenues of training for our people,” said TESDA Secretary/Director-General Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez during the handshake ceremony.

Nelly Nita Dillera, CESO III, Deputy Director-General at TESDA, added, “Through our partnership with Mober, we’re particularly excited about the work we will be doing with women to upskill them in EV driving, repair, and maintenance. This partnership brings together education, local governance, and industry — three pillars that, when aligned, create real pathways to employment, enterprise, and community development.”

This year, Mober intends to scale these training initiatives and further expand its all-electric fleet, cementing its position as the leading green logistics partner in the Philippines.

