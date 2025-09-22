The Philippines hosted the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Asia Pacific Open Championship 2025 last Sept. 19-21 in Manila, with FELTA Multi-Media, Inc. serving as the exclusive national organizer.

The international robotics competition gathered delegations from more than 30 countries across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, making it the largest robotics event ever staged in the Philippines.

The championship was organized in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DoST-SEI), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Tourism (DoT), Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), and Intramuros Administration (IA), alongside private sector sponsors.

The World Robot Olympiad is a global robotics competition that brings together young minds to develop creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The Asia Pacific Open serves as a regional championship fostering cross-cultural engagement, technical exchange, and innovation among future leaders.

Hosting the competition highlighted the Philippines’ growing influence in the global tech-education landscape, aligning with the government’s thrust toward digital transformation, inclusive education, and global competitiveness through science and innovation. The event also supports the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, particularly in enhancing the digital economy, promoting lifelong learning, and empowering youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The championship set out five objectives: to bring together over 1,000 student participants, coaches, and delegates from more than 30 countries; to promote STEM education and innovation in the Asia-Pacific region; to position the Philippines as a global hub for youth innovation and robotics; to provide an international platform for Filipino youth to showcase their talents and skills in AI and robotics; and to encourage tourism, cultural exchange, and goodwill among students, educators, and families.

Competitions were held under four categories: RoboMission, which featured autonomous robotics tasks; Future Innovators, which focused on open-ended innovation projects with real-world impact; Future Engineers, with advanced robotics engineering challenges; and RoboSports, a fast-paced two-on-two robot sports game, which this year carried the theme “Robo Tennis.”

Beyond competitions, the program also included a Cultural Exchange Night celebrating unity among nations, a Technology Showcase and Exhibits highlighting innovations from agencies, tech companies and Filipino startups, as well as educational workshops and seminars on STEM, AI and robotics. Participants also joined guided tours around Intramuros, Manila’s historic cultural district.

The event brought together over 1,000 students aged 8-19, more than 300 coaches and mentors, and some 200 international and local officials, judges, and volunteers.

Mylene Abiva, president and CEO of FELTA Multi-Media, said that the WRO Asia Pacific Open Championship 2025 is a “convergence of education, innovation, and international partnerships.”

“With the full support of key Philippine government agencies and FELTA Multi-Media, Inc.’s commitment to advancing STEM education, this event marks a bold step in preparing Filipino youth for a dynamic, tech-driven global future,” she said.

“Let the world witness Filipino talent. Let Manila be the stage of innovation. Let us build the future, one robot at a time.”

