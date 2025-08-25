Federal Express Corp. (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, hosted a special webinar titled, “Understanding the Latest ​US Tariff Changes and ​Their Impact on Shipping” on Aug. 20.

This session aims to help Filipino businesses navigate the impact of the removal of the United States’ de minimis exemption and learn how to adapt to the new trade requirements.

The previous de minimis rule allowed goods valued at $800 or less to enter the US duty-free, simplifying the export process for low-value shipments. With the new policy changes in effect, the webinar will offer practical insights on maintaining compliance, managing costs, and sustaining cross-border operations.

These policy changes come on the heels of broader tariff measures announced by the US government. US President Donald Trump announced a 19% tariff on imports from the Philippines as part of a trade pact under which Manila would remove duties on US goods and deepen military cooperation with Washington.

Currently, the Philippines holds the second-lowest tariff rate in the region at 19%, with Singapore, which has a bilateral Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US, maintaining the lowest at 10%. US tariffs for other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries range between 19% to 49%.

This initiative reflects the broader mission of FedEx to support Filipino SMEs as they navigate the complexities of international trade. By providing timely knowledge, expert advice, and access to innovative tools, FedEx continues to empower local entrepreneurs to scale globally, stay ahead of regulatory changes, and unlock new growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

