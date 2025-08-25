The ACTAI Asia Pacific Summit recently concluded at Pangulasian Island in El Nido, Palawan, bringing together venture capitalists, tech entrepreneurs, and conservationists to discuss purpose-driven innovation and environmental sustainability.

Directed by Maria Serafica, a Filipino member of the ACTAI Global community, this was the second time the international group has staged its summit in the Philippines.

One of the highlights was an artificial intelligence startup competition co-organized with Ayala Land, which aimed to identify and support ventures using technology to address challenges in sustainability, healthcare, and education.

The standout winner of the AI competition was Perle AI (formerly Kiva AI), a leader in delivering innovative AI-driven solutions that optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and accelerate business growth. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, Perle AI helps organizations across industries unlock the full potential of their data, streamline workflows, and tackle complex challenges. During the competition, Perle AI distinguished itself by showcasing its ability to tailor solutions that deliver scalable, efficient, and impactful results that empower businesses to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced, data-driven world.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by ACTAI Global,” said Ahmed Rashad, founder and CEO of Perle AI. “This event is more than just a competition; it’s a convergence of brilliant minds coming together to create meaningful change. Being part of this network is a game-changer for us, and we’re eager to leverage AI to drive real-world impact on sustainability and economic growth.”

The AI competition provided a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their groundbreaking ideas, offering them resources, mentorship, and opportunities to scale their innovations. Judges of the competition included Lars Rasmussen, inventor of Google Maps; Bill Tai, co-founder of ACTAI Global; Patrick Chang of Dispersion Capital; and members of the Ayala family, Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala and Mariana Zobel de Ayala.

By bringing together promising startups with industry leaders and venture capitalists, ACTAI Global seeks to accelerate the development of transformative technologies and empower the next generation of tech innovators.

Bill Tai underscored the importance of leveraging technology to tackle global issues. “The future of innovation is not just about creating new technologies — it’s about using those technologies to make a positive difference,” Mr. Tai stated.

“Innovation is at its best when it serves a purpose beyond business success. At ACTAI, we’re not just fostering tech entrepreneurship; we’re championing visionaries who are committed to solving humanity’s biggest challenges.”

He continued, “Perle AI exemplifies the kind of companies we are excited to support — innovators who are using AI not only to drive business growth but to solve some of the world’s most urgent problems. I am thrilled to see how Perle AI and other participants in the competition will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

ACTAI Global believes in the transformative potential of innovation to create social, environmental, and economic change. By uniting experts across industries, ACTAI fosters collaboration to address global challenges. Its mission is to support entrepreneurs who leverage cutting-edge technologies, including AI, to help provide scalable solutions that improve lives, protect the planet, and build a more sustainable, equitable future.

Another mission of ACTAI Global is ocean conservation, and the gathering included a distinguished panel to discuss ways to help with coral restoration in El Nido and to establish marine protected areas surrounding the Philippines.

The gathering drew participants from more than a dozen countries, including investors, innovators, and advocates. Sponsors included Bank of the Philippine Islands and GCash.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.