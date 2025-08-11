The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) recently collaborated with internationally renowned mentors and industry professionals from FEST Film Lab to host a series of world-class filmmaking workshops at Seda Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

The FDCP x FEST Film Lab 2025 program, which ran from July 12 to 17, was designed to elevate the skills of Filipino filmmakers through intensive, discipline-specific workshops.

FDCP Chairman and CEO Jose Javier Reyes opened the event with his inspiring remarks, as he encouraged participants to challenge conventions and elevate local storytelling. FEST Film Lab Head Filipe Pereira followed with a welcome message, emphasizing the program’s inclusive vision and its goal to connect all sectors of the film ecosystem through expert mentorship.

Oscar-nominated film editor Álex Rodríguez, known for Y Tu Mamá También (2001) and Children of Men (2006), shared his editing philosophy, focusing on narrative rhythm, structure, and emotional flow. He showed excerpts from the action film Mosul (2019), which he also edited.

Meanwhile, Casting Society of America (CSA) Artios Award-winning casting director Nancy Bishop guided actors through live scene work, tape reviews, and casting exercises, and gave personalized feedback to the participants in the “Auditioning for Film and TV” workshop.

Two-time Emmy winner Gemma Jackson (Game of Thrones and John Adams) and BAFTA winner Andrew McAlpine (The Piano) showcased concept art and film scenes in Production Design, offering commentary on their creative processes.

Also lending his expertise is Oscar winner Mark Ulano (Titanic) and pioneering boom operator Patrushkha Mierzwa who emphasized collaboration between sound, cinematography, and direction, with practical sessions on equipment placement and mic concealment, in “Telling the Story with Sound.”

Seasoned producer Paul Miller explored the producer’s role, intellectual property, and pitching strategies in the “Film Financing in an Entrepreneurial Age” class, concluding with insights into global production systems and box office analysis.

The collaboration between FDCP and FEST Film Lab marked a significant opportunity for Filipino filmmakers to gain hands-on experience and exchange ideas and inspiration with global industry leaders.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.