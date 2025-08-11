Shell LiveWire, Shell Pilipinas Corp.’s flagship enterprise development program that champions Filipino entrepreneurship, has named its top three tech startup finalists following the pitch event in June. These startups were selected for their forward-thinking solutions in agricultural, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Among these startups is Agridom, a startup from SF Group of Companies, Inc., which introduces drone-powered precision framing tools designed to improve agricultural efficiency and sustainability for smallholder farmers in the Philippines.

Also recognized is the Greentech Ecobooster, a fuel optimization device aimed at enhancing combustion engine performance while lowering fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The product aims to improve engine performance, reduce fuel consumption, lower operational costs, and support broader climate goals.

Rounding out the top three is Pili AdheSeal, Inc., a green tech company transforming agricultural waste into sustainable adhesive and sealant products. The startup promotes a circular economy that supports both Pili farmers and the environment.

These three startups are now undergoing Shell LiveWire’s acceleration phase, where they receive mentorship, financial support for team and product development, and expert guidance to refine their businesses. They also stand the chance to win up to P1 million in equity-free cash for the first-place winner, and P500,000 each for the second and third placers, providing essential runway to scale their startups.

Community enterprises, another track of the program, are represented this year by 51 participants from diverse regions and industries across the country. These enterprises receive in-kind or grant money support to further strengthen their operations.

Nascent Technologies Corp. was also awarded the A-Lister recognition, Shell LiveWire’s special citation given to promising startups still in their development phase.

Shell has appointed multinational consultancy firm PwC as the official auditor of the 2025 Shell LiveWire Philippines to ensure transparency and integrity.

Shell LiveWire continues to play a vital role in cultivating the startup ecosystem by helping Filipino entrepreneurs thrive and create inclusive employment opportunities. The 2025 finale will be held in September at the Echelon Event, where this year’s top startup will be awarded and the next wave of innovation will take center stage.

