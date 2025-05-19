The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), with funding support from the Government of Japan through the Japan-ASEAN Integrated Fund (JAIF), announced an acceleration program targeting aspiring startup founders and innovators across Southeast Asia: ASEAN Sparks.

ASEAN Sparks is a program designed to address climate and energy pressures by accelerating the growth of climate tech enterprises. The program empowers early-stage startups with the tools, expertise, and networks needed to scale while fostering a gender-inclusive environment that drives impactful clean energy solutions across the region.

Partnering with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), ASEAN Sparks is designed as a measurable and structured journey through three program phases: Ignite, Catalyze, and Elevate.

The ASEAN Sparks will start with the Ignite phase, which focuses on nurturing early-stage solutions and equipping the founders with the essential skills to scale their business ideas effectively. Most promising participants will then advance to the Catalyze phase, where startups receive targeted mentoring, market-readiness training, and strategic business development support.

The journey culminates in the Elevate phase, during which top-performing startups will pitch their refined solutions on the Grand Pitching Day at the 25th ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF-25) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. These participants will then gain exposure to potential investors, corporate partners, and government stakeholders to explore funding, partnerships, and cross-border scaling opportunities.

Accelerating innovation to address climate challenges

In response to growing climate-related challenges across ASEAN, the program will center around six key energy pillars, which include Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, Smart Grids, Energy Storage, Clean Mobility, and Other Climate & Energy Technologies.

“This program is aligned with APAEC (ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation), especially in increasing the role of private sector and financial institutions,” Dr. Zulfikar Yurnaid, acting manager of Energy Efficiency and Conservation (CEE) Department of the ASEAN Centre for Energy, said.

“By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in clean energy, ASEAN Sparks directly supports the development and adoption of energy-efficient solutions across ASEAN.”

Beyond capacity-building, ASEAN Sparks also aims to strengthen the regional ecosystem by connecting diverse stakeholders — from experts and mentors to startups and policy makers — within a collaborative and inclusive environment.

To ensure consistency and alignment throughout the program, all participating experts will receive a certification tailored to the ASEAN Sparks framework. This step supports a shared understanding of the program’s methodology, tools, and impact goals — enabling experts to deliver guidance that is cohesive and high-impact across all stages.

Startups and solutions will be assessed on the technology and business readiness level which includes team credibility and commitment, product impact, as well as market potential and scalability.

The ASEAN Sparks is a dynamic and inclusive platform for energy innovators to synergize in advancing global climate goals, contributing to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, and SDG 13: Climate Action. Throughout the program, participants will be accompanied by mentors and trainers to develop their solutions in various areas from technology, business, and impact.

Running from June to October 2025, the ASEAN Sparks program invites aspiring founders, researchers, and innovators to submit their applications for ASEAN Sparks: Ignite by May 22, 2025.

