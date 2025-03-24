Architect Henry Felix E. Herrera of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Graduate School and College of Architecture presented his research on urban mobility at the 60th World Planning Congress of the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP), held in New Clark City from Sept. 10 to 13, 2024.

The event, which coincided with the 1st International Conference for New Cities, brought together planning experts and delegates from Europe, the United States, South Africa, and across Asia.

Mr. Herrera’s presentation, titled “Reinvigorating Urban Lifestyle Mobility: A Convenience-Value Evaluation of the Social Architecture and Planning of the Sampaloc Skywalk,” explored a proposed elevated pedestrian walkway that would link España Boulevard to the LRT- 2 – C.M. Recto Station in Manila. The study examines how the project could improve pedestrian convenience, promote economic activity, and support human well-being by integrating mass transit access with walkable infrastructure.

The proposed skywalk would connect key transportation nodes — including the North-South Commuter Railway, LRT-2 Recto, and LRT-1 Doroteo Jose stations — as well as nearby commercial and institutional buildings. Mr. Herrera’s research emphasized the importance of socially inclusive, environmentally responsive, and economically supportive urban infrastructure.

Findings from surveys, interviews, and focus group discussions suggest that the project has gained broad support among stakeholders. The study is published in Volume 9 of The Antoninus Journal.

