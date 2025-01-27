RemoteGenies, the freelance marketplace built by Filipinos for Filipinos, qualified for the Hong Kong Quarterfinals of the prestigious Startup Grind Global Pitch Battle 2025. This milestone underscores the platform’s growing recognition as a global innovator in the freelance industry.

The Startup Grind Global Pitch Battle is a cornerstone event that gathers top-tier startups from around the world, offering them a platform to showcase their groundbreaking solutions. As one of the standout entries in the competition, RemoteGenies’ selection reflects its unique approach to connecting pre-vetted Filipino freelancers with clients worldwide.

RemoteGenies is a founder-led, innovative freelance marketplace designed to connect top-tier Filipino freelancers with global clients. The platform is dedicated to supporting freelancers and clients with a service model rooted in accountability, expertise, and community impact.

RemoteGenies’ unique features include a pre-vetting process for freelancers, a dedicated project coordinator for every task, and the GenieScholar initiative to fund education for underprivileged children in the Philippines for every 200 hours worked by freelancers.

“Qualifying for the Hong Kong Quarterfinals is a testament to the hard work and passion of the RemoteGenies team,” Deanna Visperas, founder of RemoteGenies, said. “This opportunity places us on a global stage, enabling us to share our vision of empowering Filipino talent while offering world-class services to clients everywhere.”

As RemoteGenies competes in the quarterfinals, the company remains steadfast in its mission to elevate Filipino freelancers on the global stage. Winning this competition would further accelerate its ability to make an impact, empowering thousands of freelancers and supporting its social initiatives.

The Hong Kong Quarterfinals of the Startup Grind Global Pitch Battle was held on Jan. 15. The event brought together startups from various industries to pitch their solutions to an audience of investors, industry leaders, and fellow innovators.

For more information about the event, visit the official website at https://about.startupgrind.com/january-2025-global-pitch-battle/.