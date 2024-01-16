The first of the three sub-events is the National Chemical Engineering Symposium (NACHES), now returning face-to-face after years being held on the screen. This full-day symposium on Jan. 20 intends to immerse aspiring chemical engineers into the current innovations and challenges of a particular industry. In this cycle, NACHES 2023 highlights the field of Renewable Energy, wherein various esteemed professionals are set to discuss sustainability and its place in the chemical engineering scene. With an estimate of more than a hundred participants, NACHES is certainly an event you must not miss!

On the evening of Jan. 20, the Students’ Chemical Engineering Networking Event (SCENE) will accomplish its goal in bridging participants with various engineers and company representatives from different chemical engineering industries, including Food Production, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum & Energy, and Manufacturing. With at least seven participating companies this year, SCENE aims to serve as an opportunity for students to scout the diverse career options in chemical engineering.