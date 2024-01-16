On Jan. 20-21, the UP Chemical Engineering Society, Inc. (UP KEM) presents this year’s Students’ National Chemical Engineering Conference, (SNCEC), now going on 14 years strong. As UP KEM’s flagship event, SNCEC aims to connect chemical engineering students from all over the country and to celebrate the recent advancements in the field of chemical engineering.
The first of the three sub-events is the National Chemical Engineering Symposium (NACHES), now returning face-to-face after years being held on the screen. This full-day symposium on Jan. 20 intends to immerse aspiring chemical engineers into the current innovations and challenges of a particular industry. In this cycle, NACHES 2023 highlights the field of Renewable Energy, wherein various esteemed professionals are set to discuss sustainability and its place in the chemical engineering scene. With an estimate of more than a hundred participants, NACHES is certainly an event you must not miss!
On the evening of Jan. 20, the Students’ Chemical Engineering Networking Event (SCENE) will accomplish its goal in bridging participants with various engineers and company representatives from different chemical engineering industries, including Food Production, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum & Energy, and Manufacturing. With at least seven participating companies this year, SCENE aims to serve as an opportunity for students to scout the diverse career options in chemical engineering.
Those brimming with competitive spirits may showcase their academic prowess in the Inter-University Chemical Engineering Quiz Show (Inter-U), UP KEM’s longest-running event. As a nationwide quiz bee competition designed to challenge the knowledge and proficiency of chemical engineering students in their course and in related fields, this year’s Inter-U is coming back to a face-to-face setting. With 23 participating teams last year, this year’s Inter-U promises to showcase the best of the best this Jan. 21. Don’t miss your chance to be the next Inter-U champion and sign up now!
For those interested in realizing their full potential as a chemical engineering student, sign up now on tinyurl.com/SNCEC2023Registration!