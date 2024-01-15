The Advanced Science and Technology Institute (ASTI), under the Department of Science and Technology, initiated upgrades to HR Lite, an improvement from its enterprise resource planning (ERP) legacy system that offers customized solutions for unique human resource processes in various government agencies.

Spearheaded by Project Leader Paul John Serrano, the HR Lite software seeks to streamline and automate various HR processes while catering to the specific pain points of HR management in various government offices. These processes include the management of employee records, daily time logs, and personal data sheets.

The Technology Application and Promotion Institute (TAPI) approved HR Lite as one of its supported Technology Innovation for Commercialization (TECHNiCOM) projects to further support the project’s pre-commercialization efforts.

The HR Lite aims to address the limitations faced by government institutions in HR management, which commonly include the compartmentalization of tasks within siloed applications and the lack of integration when adapting to new laws and guidelines.

Unlike its predecessors, the HR Lite is designed as highly configurable software that can easily integrate new functions to meet the evolving needs of its users. Recent developments include the addition of audit logs, fields for agency-specific details, and the implementation of Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for heightened security over confidential information.

Moreover, HR Lite aligns its use cases and form generation with Civil Service Commission (CSC) policies and guidelines, providing a seamless integration with existing regulatory frameworks.

Developed for fellow agencies

The HR Lite prides itself as a product of a government agency for the benefit of other agencies. With its cost-effectiveness and ease of use, HR Lite minimizes the need for extensive technical expertise and democratizes access to advanced HR solutions for even smaller government entities.

The creation of HR Lite was inspired by the team’s mission to address the challenges posed by traditional contract engagement in adopting ERP systems. The usual setup usually leads to termination of support and system implementation when the contract expires. HR Lite is poised as a solution to ensure workflow continuity and user accessibility.

“We want to make sure that this time, the system will be highly configurable so that many [can] benefit from it. At the same time, it will come with support from a private company so that support will be always available whenever adoptors need it,” Mr. Serrano said.

Technical demonstrations

The HR Lite team also conducted technical demonstrations among three government agencies, followed by a validation meeting with two local government units.

The customer satisfaction survey recorded a “Very Satisfactory” rating of 4.76, highlighting the system’s adaptability across diverse public sectors.

While the system’s development phase is complete, the team is preparing for end-user training and conducting a technology needs assessment before expanding the system’s deployment to a broader range of stakeholders.