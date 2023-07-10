Stock Knowledge, an edtech startup company based in the Philippines that provides gamified immersive adaptive learning platform, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Technology Pioneers.”

Stock Knowledge utilizes augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), games and artificial intelligence (AI) to create a fun, engaging, interactive and effective learning experience. The company also helps teachers deliver lessons efficiently, reducing the need for extensive unpaid student private consultations and discussions outside of classroom hours, and streamlining lesson preparation.

The WEF’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society as they tack such issues as sustainability, climate change and healthcare.

“We are excited to welcome Stock Knowledge to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said WEF Head of Innovator Communities Verena Kuhn. “Stock Knowledge and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum’s content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues.”

With Stock Knowledge having been selected as a Technology Pioneer, CEO Anna Marie Benzon will be invited to engage with the WEF, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

“This recognition, alongside top pioneering companies worldwide, is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our team. We are grateful for the opportunity to actively contribute to the global education landscape, collaborating with the World Economic Forum to make a positive impact on education worldwide. With unwavering determination, we will work tirelessly, sharing our knowledge and insights, and collaborating with diverse stakeholders to shape the future of learning,” Ms. Benzon said.

“Our mission is to empower students, teachers, and education decision-makers on a global scale, breaking down barriers and ensuring access to high-quality education for all. Together, we can create a brighter future where education knows no boundaries,” she reiterated.

This year’s Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive.

China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the United States with 29 companies.