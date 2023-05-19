Are you a college student looking to start making improvements on your finances? Well, the Philippine Financial Summit (PFS) 2023 has your back!

The UP Junior Finance Association, together with Metrobank, is gearing up to promote financial literacy nationwide through its highly anticipated PFS 2023, which will take place both online and on-ground. PFS 2023 Virtual Arena will be held on May 20 via Zoom from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Correspondingly, PFS 2023 On-Ground – Cebu will be held on May 27 at the IEC Convention Center from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

PFS 2023 is introducing three specialized tracks: Personal Finance, Entrepreneurship, and Career Development. Moreover, the event will relaunch the PFS Website, which will offer access to finance videos, articles, and mini quizzes, all for free!

With the theme “Pave Your Path with Finance,” our pathfinders will get the opportunity to hone their knowledge on personal finance, finance with regards to business ventures, and career advancement in the finance industry.

A reality for students is that financial transactions and decisions are inevitable. Personal finance seeks to address the planning and controlling of one’s financial activities, be it on savings and earnings, budgeting, or investments. Once adequate personal financing has been established, an entrepreneurial path may be an option. All of these tracks when brought together will help you pave your path to financial literacy.

As such, the program is built to be interactive — it shall showcase plenary sessions, specialized talks, and workshops! Participants will surely be able to connect with finance experts and interact with their fellow pathfinders as well. Additionally, delegates can enjoy several perks, including access to opportunity pipelines for internships and case competitions, as well as a certificate of participation for the event itself and skill-building workshops.

A key feature of this year’s PFS is the PFS website where anyone can avail the free courses pertaining to finance topics — mutual funds, risk profiling, and many more. Moreover, in the same platform, everyone has access to PFS TV that showcases esteemed speakers on their respective talks about careers in the finance industry, nation building, and investing, among others.

Ready to pave your path in Finance? Register now through this link so make sure to secure a spot! Sign-ups for the PFS 2023 Virtual Arena and PFS 2023 On-Ground – Cebu are open until May 19 and May 26, respectively. A fee of P350 will be collected for each delegate attending the on-ground PFS, which is inclusive of lunch, summit kit, and other materials.

Don’t miss out on the chance to gain valuable experience and enhance your financial knowledge and skills. See you soon, Pathfinders!

PFS 2023 is co-presented by P&A Grant Thornton and Maya. This event is in partnership with SMX Aura.

Special thanks to Accenture and BDO Capital. Thank you also to our media partners, BusinessWorld’s SparkUp and The Manila Times, for bringing PFS to life!

#PFS2023 #PaveYourPathWithFinance