Fintech Alliance.PH, the country’s leading and largest association of fintech and digital players, is hosting the second edition of Inclusion and Digital Transformation (INDX) Summit 2.0 on Nov. 22-23, 2022 at the Enderun Tent, McKinley Hill, Taguig City. This high-level summit will focus on accelerating the new administration’s massive digitalization thrust under its 8-point socioeconomic agenda and the country’s first-ever Medium-Term Fiscal Framework.

The FinTech Alliance membership collectively generates over 90% of digital-initiated transactions volume in the Philippines today. It was established in November 2017 and was launched at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with the late BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr., championing inclusive digital finance and financial education.

As the digital industry supports the national government in promoting the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion and the Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, the two-day Summit has adopted a theme focusing on “Accelerating Digital Economy: Issues, Impact and Innovation.” Key sectors such as agriculture, education, health, energy, transportation, finance, and the economy will be covered within the two-day summit.

Following a successful event pre-pandemic in 2019, FinTech Alliance.PH will again bring together the economic policy makers, industry leaders, practitioners, legislators, and government partners involved in digital finance, digital transformation, innovations, and strategy to build an in-depth discussion and actionable ideas through presentations, panels, insights, and collaborative learning opportunities that will evolve within the core pillars of transformation, people, technology, and process.

The Summit is being staged in collaboration with the Department of Finance, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Trade and Industry, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Transportation, National Economic and Development Authority, Insurance Commission, National Privacy Commission, Credit Information Corp., Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, and other key government agencies.

Among its keynote speakers include Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla, SEC Chairman Emil Aquino, Insurance Commissioner Dennis Funa, and other local and international shakers and movers in the fintech and digital space discussing national digital transformation focusing on inclusive finance, healthtech, agritech, eductech, quantum technology, metaverse, digitizing mSMEs, digital assets, decentralized finance, blockchain, and open banking, to name a few.

Given the exponential growth of these industries, INDX Summit 2.0 will empower key sectors to achieve their goals towards the digital future and support those who seek advancement in the fintech landscape — progressively closing a gap in terms of producing high-quality digital talents.

The two-day INDX Summit will be capped by an Ambassadors’ Gala where key heads of missions and other international development agencies as well as partner regional and global partners will gather. One of the highlights of this event would be the inaugural launch of the Fintech and Regulatory Innovation (FTRI) Programme in the Philippines on Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. This exciting new program will be delivered by the Mapua University and the FinTech Alliance.PH, and powered by the Cambridge Centre of Alternative Finance (CCAF), University of Cambridge Judge Business School. This initiative is the first off-campus Cambridge FinTech and Regulatory Innovation Programme by the CCAF, University of Cambridge Judge Business School in the ASEAN region.

“This FinTech Alliance INDX Summit 2.0 will be the biggest gathering of movers and shakers not only in the Philippines, but globally, with the common aim of accelerating inclusive and sustainable Philippine digital economy,” said Lito Villanueva, founding chairman of FinTech Alliance.PH, and executive vice-president and chief innovation and inclusion officer of RCBC.

The INDX Summit is a flagship event of FinTech Alliance.PH and has been running since 2019. It is an excellent learning and networking platform for professionals and stakeholders striving for sustainable digital transformation success.

To register for the event, please visit https://indx2022.enderunconferences.com/.