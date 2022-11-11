From stretch mark creams to baby daywear, parenting companies Mama’s Choice and Edamama are preparing for the anticipated consumer demand this holiday season through digital touchpoints and promotions.

Aside from the increased consumerism because of the festivities, data also show that most births occur in the fourth quarter.

“As a direct-to-consumer brand, Mama’s Choice’s holiday strategy lies heavily in digital. We’re very particular about the channels we’re in and the messaging we do in these channels with our audience and customers,” Andrei V. Salta, venture development manager and Philippine country lead of Mama’s Choice told BusinessWorld in a Nov. 8 e-mail.

The company is doubling down on Tiktok, the short-form video hosting service, this holiday season.

“Remaining visible is critical. Hence, we are exploring other channels to target our mom market beyond the usual Facebook and Instagram,” Mr. Salta added. “Knowing digital touchpoints are key.”

The upcoming holiday season will be the first for Mama’s Choice, which opened its online stores in the Philippines this February.

The company foresees “convenient gifting options” like pregnancy gift boxes and glow kit bundles to be popular, same with its anti–hair fall series since the most common period of hair loss among mothers occurs about three months after delivery.

It also expects the products in its baby range, composed of various creams and lotions, to be in demand.

Edamama, meanwhile, is gearing up for online sales. It likewise has a gift registry; a holiday pop-up store in Glorietta Mall, Makati; and curated Christmas gift guides for homemakers, expecting mothers, and children under two.

The company anticipates more families to attend face-to-face gatherings and celebrations this Christmas as compared to the previous years, said Karla M. Suguitan, Edamama’s director of brand and community. As such, products like strollers and makeup are expected to sell well.

“As the world opens up, many are getting the travel itch again. Strollers are becoming more popular … as families want to be more mobile,” she said in a Nov. 10 e-mail, noting that “with mask mandatories easing up, mamas will [also] be putting their best face forward as they socialize.”

Filipinos are likely extending “revenge spending” activities after almost two full years under lockdown, according to ING Think, an economic and financial analysis firm. Household spending delivered 5.9 percentage points of the country’s 7.6% year-on-year gross domestic product growth, it said in a Nov. 10 press statement. — Patricia B. Mirasol