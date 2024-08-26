By Mhicole A. Moral, Special Features and Content Writer

10 outstanding youth-led organizations across the Philippines were recognized by Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO) Awards, the Philippines’ premier recognition for youth-led initiatives, in its 21st year.

Held last Aug. 19 at the Manila Metropolitan Theater, this year’s TAYO Awards centered on the theme “makabayani,” a fusion of the words “makabayan” (patriotic) and “bayani” (hero), highlighting the spirit of young Filipinos making tangible differences in their communities.

The winning organizations were picked out of 752 entries received from Feb. 19 to March 17 across the Philippines, representing Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and the National Capital Region (NCR). They were acknowledged for their exemplary contributions and influence in their respective communities.

These organizations were carefully selected by the TAYO Awards Foundation for their diverse advocacies, including educational support, cultural preservation, youth empowerment, environmental conservation, and gender equality.

The criteria for choosing the outstanding organizations include the impact of their projects, their ability to foster volunteerism and citizenship, creativity and innovation, sustainability, and effective utilization of resources.

From Luzon, the recognized organizations included Sidhà from San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, which provides free educational support to students in remote areas affected by the pandemic; Project Barako from Ibaan, Batangas, dedicated to preserving cultural heritage through visual arts; and ADHIKA PH, Inc. from Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, which empowers youth’s voting rights and conducted a comprehensive voters’ education drive.

NCR had two TAYO Awardees: TheraWee Health Innovation, Inc., a startup social enterprise providing therapy programs and services; and the Philippine Anti-Discrimination Alliance of Youth Leaders, Inc. (PANTAY), recognized for their Project GEIS (Gender Equality Index for Schools) aimed at improving gender responsiveness in schools.

In the Visayas region, Achieve Minarog Youth Organization from Paranas Town, Samar province, and Negrosanon Young Leaders Institute, Inc. from Bacolod City were acknowledged for their efforts in promoting community-based culture and providing mentorship opportunities for children and the youth, respectively.

Meanwhile, the youth organizations from Mindanao, including Salumayag Youth Collective for Forests from Quezon town, Bukidnon province; Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology Youth Chain of Peace from Iligan City; and Kagay-Anon Youth Network Alliance (KAYA) from Cagayan de Oro City, were recognized for their impactful initiatives in empowering indigenous communities, leveraging games for peace-building, and focusing on agricultural development.

“You can count on us to bring your stories to our spheres of influence as we continue to strive to foster a culture of going beyond good,” said Cecile Alcantara, president of Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, one of the co-presenter of TAYO Awards. “Remember your journey does not end here. With each step, you create a legacy of compassion and progress that will inspire generations to follow.”

“Heroism can be found every day, in the most thoughtful and smallest gestures, even with the smallest of budgets,” added Kin Lichauco, vice-president for corporate affairs at San Miguel Corp., another co-presenter.

TAYO Awards not only recognize outstanding youth organizations but also aim to inspire more young Filipinos to engage in volunteerism and contribute to their communities, fostering a generation of young heroes committed to nation-building.

“[TAYO] is the story of the Filipino. This is a story of effort, a story of determination, and a story of perseverance. So the hundreds of stories of TAYO are stories of rising, striving, and lifting. The goal of each of us here is to lift up our countrymen and support and encourage them to believe in the capabilities of every Filipino little by little. Because at the end of everything, we choose the Philippines,” said TAYO Co-Founder and Former Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV in Filipino.