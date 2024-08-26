Solutions for casting, robotics, job referrals in the lineup

By Angela Kiara S. Brillantes, Special Features and Content Writer

Continuing its mission to embark on a startup revolution for the country, the Quezon City government unveils the third cohort of the StartUp QC program.

Held at the Narra Bistro Cafe last Aug. 9, the kickoff event provided a launchpad for entrepreneurs, partnerships, and collaboration, presenting their vision and projects across sectors, including tech, construction, manufacturing, education, entertainment, financing, and employment.

This new cohort will undergo training, coaching, and mentorship to help accelerate the growth of business startups. The program will also host workshops, pre-pitch synergy sessions, pitch and grant evaluation, mixers and networking sessions, and a culminating demo day.

The new lineup of startups features, first, security system service Alerto PH, which focuses on connecting people and automating alerts before, during, and after emergencies and disasters. Alerto PH is made up of world-class ICT engineers aimed to deliver smart city solutions in travel, safety, and in health.

Revolutionizing the game for construction, BUILDIT is an all-in-one software marketplace for every construction need. It is a hub connecting contractors and suppliers, and a great source for businesses seeking high-quality construction materials.

Taking the lead in sustainable production in manufacturing, Lithos Manufacturing develops cost-efficient solutions in agriculture, aquaculture, animal production, water treatments, and industry processes — helping communities to thrive, while protecting their well-being and the environment.

For aspiring actors, Callback PH offers a straightforward and interactive way of navigating the casting process. Callback PH has a handy web application that allows users to build their setcard, apply online for auditions, and get discovered by casting agents and producers effortlessly.

Also in latest cohort is Pasajob, the country’s first-ever chain-referral job platform, connecting employers and job seekers through referrals. It is designed to create the perfect match in finding jobs and talented individuals, while providing job and earning opportunities, eventually transforming the hiring process in the country.

Kwentoon is a digital-based company focused on improving literacy for children. It showcases fun and educational stories made by local artists, making reading enjoyable for young readers. In addition, it supports local artists by offering training and job opportunities, all while working to enhance literacy in the community.

NYHA Robotics, formed by students from the University of the Philippines, inspires the youth by providing quality education in robotics and technology to students of all ages. They develop programs and centers that teach the core concepts of robotics, allowing students to build essential skills and in-depth understanding of the field.

Lastly, Revup Finance empowers Filipino businesses by embracing tech solutions that simplifies financial tasks in business operations and management, including payments and bank reports, among others. They digitalize financial workflows, making things smoother and more efficient.

The StartUp QC Program is opening doors for startups to unlock their fullest potential and spark change in society, and it empowers entrepreneurs and innovators to continue fueling economic growth and development in the country.

With StartUp QC, Quezon City aims to become the country’s startup capital, offering a supportive space for startups and opportunities through training, mentorships, financial grants, and more.

“As much as possible we want Quezon City to be associated with only pleasant, progressive, and innovative things, only things that you’re going to be proud about as Quezon City residents,” Mayor Maria Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte said in her remarks.

“We have established a synergy with everything we do,” she continued. “Quezon City will never stop doing this project for as long as there are innovative minds out there. We need to serve the country one creative idea at a time.”