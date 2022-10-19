Marketing research firm Nielsen will include YouTube metrics for desktop and mobile in its Total Ad Ratings (TAR) solutions in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia, giving advertisers the ability to measure their cross-media campaigns in these Asia Pacific (APAC) markets, along with Mexico, Italy, US, and France.

The New York-based company said advertisers want a more holistic view of their audiences to better understand their reach on TV and digital.

“In a fragmenting media landscape, advertisers need independent cross-media metrics to optimize ad spends and enhance ROI [return on investment] while reaching the right audiences,” said Arnaud Frade, head of commercial growth of Nielsen APAC, in an Oct. 19 press statement. “This is an important milestone and investment toward our global Nielsen ONE strategy, underpinning a strong digital measurement capability which helps with the vision of a true cross-platform that measures across all screens.”

YouTube’s audience size in the Philippines as of April 2022 is at 56.5 million users, according to Statista.

“We are pleased that YouTube measurement within Nielsen’s Total Ads Rating solution is expanding to Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand,” Gaurav Kapur, managing director of Google, said in the same release. “With better tools from measurement partners like Nielsen, advertisers can be more strategic about their investments.”

Mr. Frade previously mentioned that media spend needs to be between 1% and 9% of revenue to stay competitive.

According to Nielsen’s Ad Intel, the top Philippine advertisers and industry spenders for the first half of 2022 are Unilever Philippines, Inc., with an estimated $1,619.13 million of ad spend; Procter & Gamble Phils., Inc., with $1,011.68 million; and Unilab, Inc., with $756.72 million.

Media Quest Holdings, Inc., which owns a majority interest in BusinessWorld, is ranked eight with $492.93 million. — Patricia B. Mirasol