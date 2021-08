SM Foundation, through its Operation Tulong Express Program (OPTE), distributed Kalinga packs to more than 1,100 families affected by the flooding brought by Typhoon Fabian in Brgy.Habay 1, Bacoor City, Cavite. OPTE is a social good program of SM Foundation in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets which aims to address the needs of communities during calamities and crises.