By Heather Caitlin P. Mañago

FOR MILLIONS of Filipinos, sending money home no longer means standing in long queues. Digital remittance platforms have transformed the process into a few taps on a smartphone — making financial services accessible to families across the archipelago and the world.

With the Philippines embracing digital change, the way families send and receive remittances are being transformed.

Visa’s Money Travels: 2025 Digital Remittances Adoption Report highlights global trends in how people send and receive money, pinpointing key areas for growth. The report also explores the reasons behind remittance use and examines consumer perceptions of digital transaction security.

According to the report, digital remittance adoption in the Philippines continues to grow, with most people preferring digital apps for transactions. About 74% of senders and 66% of receivers use digital apps, making them the dominant method. The second most common approach is sending money digitally from a physical location.

Banks and regulators, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), are collaborating to ensure the digital shift promotes financial inclusion. Both emphasize that education and infrastructure are critical to success.

“This can start with the promotion of financial literacy through continuous programs to educate all Filipinos on digital services, including PDOS (Pre-Departure Orientation Seminars), and Filipino Community Events abroad,” said Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.’s (RCBC) Transaction Banking Group.

It also stressed the need for “developing tailored products — specifically user-friendly, affordable digital offerings for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and those with limited digital literacy.”

The BSP had a similar sentiment, noting that it continues to promote financial inclusion and broaden access to digital financial services nationwide, with particular emphasis on underserved rural and regional communities.

These initiatives include interoperable electronic payment streams like PESONet and InstaPay, QR-based systems, and low-cost Basic Deposit Accounts (BDAs) designed for unbanked Filipinos.

In terms of integrating digital remittance services into their platforms, banks are embedding digital remittance options into mobile apps and web platforms.

“Philippine banks are integrating digital remittance services primarily by offering multiple online channels that are accessible via web and mobile platforms,” RCBC explained.

Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, said that banks are partnering with global payment networks to enable instant transfers and introducing hybrid solutions that start digitally but allow cash-out options — meeting the needs of both tech-savvy users and those who prefer traditional methods.

The BSP complements these efforts by supporting digital banks and e-wallets.

“Digital banks and e-wallets have broadened financial access by offering streamlined paperless account opening, instant credit options, and mobile-based financial services,” the BSP noted, citing the surge in e-wallet accounts to 393.6 million in 2023 from 257.5 million in 2022.

USER EXPERIENCE

In Visa’s report, users cited ease of use and strong security as the main benefits of digital remittances, with nearly half of senders and over half of receivers emphasizing convenience.

“User experience can drive adoption by positioning the bank as the one-stop shop for all OFW transactions,” RCBC said.

They emphasized the need for apps that allow clients to manage accounts and send remittances in one place.

They added that this also involved creating dependable, user-friendly financial tools tailored for OFWs, migrants, and their beneficiaries.

Mr. Asuncion suggested simplifying interfaces, integrating multilingual support and adding features like “biometric authentication and automated currency conversion” to make transactions faster and more intuitive.

Safety, privacy, and speed were also consistently cited as an advantage.

Security perceptions strongly favor digital apps, which are widely considered safe for both sending and receiving funds. In contrast, physical remittance methods are viewed as less secure, with only 3% to 6% perceiving them as safe across the Asia Pacific.

“Ensure that effective security measures are in place,” RCBC advised.

It emphasized that banks must prioritize strong security measures such as encryption, multifactor authentication, and fraud detection to safeguard user data and transactions.

Equally important is maintaining transparency in operations to foster customer trust.

“This means clear communications on fees and exchange rates and Terms & Conditions, adherence to [government] compliance and regulatory requirements related to remittance, and reliable customer service support.”

Meanwhile, “the BSP is strengthening its regulatory environment to ensure those expectations will consistently be met,” the central bank said, referencing Circular No. 1195 on timely redress mechanisms and Circular No. 1198 on safeguarding customer funds.

It added that “guided by the National Payment Systems Act (NPSA) and the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) Framework, the BSP requires all operators of payment systems (OPS) and payment service providers (PSPs) to register and operate under sound governance, effective risk management, and strong consumer protection standards.”

Despite these advantages, high fees remain the biggest pain point. For digital transactions, 43% of senders and 30% of receivers report concerns about costs. Physical remittances face similar issues, with 45% of senders and 29% of receivers citing high fees as a problem.

Mr. Asuncion suggested “innovations like blockchain-based transfers, partnerships with local e-wallets, and tiered pricing models” to lower costs.

Meanwhile, RCBC emphasized transparency. Stating that banks should “provide a definitive breakdown of the remittance charges” to reduce dissatisfaction and encourage loyalty.

At the same time, “the BSP issued Memorandum No. M-2024-015 to provide guidance to BSP supervised institutions (BSIs) on setting fees for electronic payment services.”

This aimed to ensure pricing remains fair, accountable, and transparent, aligned with the principles of the NRPS Framework and the Financial Consumer Protection Act.

“These measures will help ensure that pricing remains responsive to market dynamics, technological advancements, and evolving consumer needs,” said the BSP.

UNDERSTANDING REMITTANCE BEHAVIOR

Visa’s research showed 76% and 82% of Filipinos send and receive remittances once per year.

The primary reason for sending money were unexpected needs, accounting for 41% of Filipino respondents, while 39% of Filipino’s cited receiving regular remittances.

Contrary to the report, RCBC said most OFWs send remittances monthly.

“Once a month for their family’s monthly allowances/expenses, extra sending twice a year for tuition and Christmas allowance of the family,” RCBC clarified.

It added that digital financial services should ensure 24/7 access for emergency remittances and enable real-time transfers for regular ones, while technical and support teams work to prevent downtime and transmission issues.

This pattern highlights the need for flexible, event-driven financial products and reliable platforms for both emergency and regular transfers.

“This can be seen as a strong indicator that while digital channels are trusted, there remains room to make them part of everyday financial behavior,” the BSP added.

The BSP is expanding digital payment use cases, such as merchant transactions, transport fares, bills, and government disbursements so Filipinos can rely on them for everyday financial needs, not just occasional ones.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Looking ahead, sending and receiving of remittances are projected to decline over the next twelve months with 7% and 44%, respectively, staying relatively flat to 2024.

“While this is a global standpoint, the remittance business in the Philippines is increasing,” said RCBC.

To sustain engagement, they recommend “lowering or waiving front-end and back-end remittance fees, offering better exchange rates, and potentially waiving any associated taxes.”

It stated this would keep Filipinos, especially those working abroad, using trusted remittance channels.

“In parallel, the BSP is advancing initiatives that make cross-border payment systems faster, cheaper, and more transparent.”

An example of this is participating in Project Nexus, a Bank for International Settlements-led initiative to link domestic instant payment systems, aiming to make cross-system transactions faster and more efficient.

“In April 2025, the five founding central banks — India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand — incorporated Nexus Global Payments (NGP) in Singapore to operationalize the scheme while the BSP remains to be involved the ongoing Project Nexus Phase 4,” said the central bank.