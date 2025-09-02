AYALA LAND, INC. (ALI) and Megaworld Corp. were among the companies identified in the Kantar BrandZ Philippines 2025 Report as leading real estate brands.

ALI was ranked as the “Most Meaningfully Different Brand” in the sector, followed by Megaworld, according to Kantar, a data, insights, and consulting company.

In a statement on Monday, the company said its Kantar BrandZ Philippines 2025 Report analyzed 120 brands across eight categories, measuring Demand Power, Kantar’s aggregated metric for a brand’s desirability and market potential, and Future Power, a metric of a brand’s likelihood for future growth based on consideration and brand awareness.

“These brands successfully maintained relevance and carved a unique identity in an increasingly competitive, fast-changing market,” it said.

In the airlines category, Philippine Airlines was followed by Cebu Pacific.

Other brands cited were Max’s and Kuya J’s for casual dining; Bench and Penshoppe for apparel; Lucky Me!, Purefoods, and Century Tuna for pantry; Dove and Pond’s for feminine beauty and skincare; and Downy and Surf for fabric care.

Kantar also listed Luxe Organix, Delimondo, and Tiny Buds as emerging Filipino brands.

Kantar said brands that show a “meaningful difference” are defined by three qualities: meaningful, difference, and salience.

Eva Claravall, business unit head, head of marketing growth, and CX lead at Kantar Philippines, said such brands go beyond functional benefits.

“It’s about relevance, emotional connection, and salience,” she said.

“The challenge for leaders today is to focus their limited resources on what will make the biggest difference in building their brand.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz