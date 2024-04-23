Real estate developer Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) plans to launch a subdivision project in Davao City next month, aiming to highlight the company’s sustainability initiatives.

A new project called Kahi Estates is set to be built on a five-hectare (ha) property situated on Libby Road in Puan, Davao City, DLI President Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo said in an interview.

The project focuses on wellness and multigenerational living, integrating modern Filipino architecture, DLI said.

It will be an open-lot subdivision with only 42 lots available for sale. The lot area will range from 550 to 600 square meters.

“We will be building a model house. Not necessarily for sale to all of our buyers but we wanted to build a house that would be a showcase to our homeowners as to what they can do in their lots,” Mr. Lagdameo said.

The company worked with urban planner Architect Felino “Jun” A. Palafox, Jr. on the project’s planning.

“What makes the project special to us is we really want to showcase our sustainable initiatives. A five-hectare subdivision but it would tap so many positive green attributes. For instance, the green open space. In the five hectares we only have 42 lots available for sale,” he said on Thursday.

The project integrates green and sustainable technology, aligning with innovative concepts that combine agriculture and residence.

Mr. Lagdameo described the house as incorporating several sustainability features. It is designed to maximize airflow and utilizes vegetation for landscaping. The roof shape facilitates rainwater catchment.

The project has preserved the existing fruit-bearing trees on the property.

Other sustainable features include green spaces, tree-lined streets, restoration of native ecological communities, provision for vegetable gardens, butterfly roof design for rainwater harvesting and solar power integration, recycling of steel products, and construction of detention ponds.

“We will be using as much of whatever is inside the property as possible,” Mr. Lagdameo said.

“As soon as we secure all the necessary permits, we are hopeful to start the site development in a few months. We are ready to go with site development the moment that we get our development permit,” he added. — Maya M. Padillo