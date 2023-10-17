ORTIGAS LAND unveiled the completed mock-up units of Maple at Verdánt Towers, giving some clients an exclusive tour last month.

Maple at Verdánt Towers is Ortigas Land’s first residential tower within Ortigas East.

Set for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, the 42-storey tower will have 692 units. Maple offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, with the option of bi-level units with private gardens or a townhouse unit.

During the one-day tour, clients were able to view Maple’s ninth floor, and actual corner one-bedroom, inner one-bedroom, and studio units.

Maple’s amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness facilities, a lounge, and play areas, green open spaces, and bicycle-friendly roads.

Interested clients may drop by the Maple at Verdánt Towers model units at the Ortigas East Showroom located in the ground floor of Tiendesitas, Pasig City. The Ortigas East Showroom is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday to Sunday.