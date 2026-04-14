MAJOR MALL OPERATORS saved about P202.18 million after adopting energy efficiency measures in response to a government call amid a national energy emergency, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

A total of 158 malls generated savings equivalent to 23 megawatts (MW) of electricity over 19 days, the DoE said in a social media post on Monday.

The agency attributed the savings to adjustments in mall operations aimed at easing pressure on the power system.

Participating operators included Araneta Malls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, SM Supermalls, Power Plant Mall (Rockwell), Robinsons Malls, and Ayala Malls, among others.

Some malls have also begun adopting rooftop solar systems and participating in the government’s Green Energy Option Program, which allows eligible consumers to select their preferred electricity supplier.

Last month, several mall operators in Metro Manila shortened operating hours following the government’s declaration of a national energy emergency.

Government agencies also reported a 14% reduction in fuel and electricity use, equivalent to about 0.70 MW in energy savings, the DoE said.

The agency attributed these savings to operational efficiency measures, including optimized energy use in offices and facilities, as well as efforts to promote fuel efficiency while maintaining public services.

“By leading by example, the government advances a more sustainable, responsible, and energy-efficient way of operating, helping ease pressure on the power system and ensuring that resources are used wisely for the benefit of all Filipinos,” the DoE said.

The government also implemented a temporary four-day workweek in some agencies to conserve energy amid rising fuel prices.

“Energy efficiency is a national priority. Every step we take to reduce unnecessary consumption and strengthen efficiency helps fortify our country against volatility that may begin beyond our shores but is felt by every Filipino household, commuter, worker, and enterprise,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin previously said in a statement. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera