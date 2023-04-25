DMCI Homes expands into leisure residences

1 of 2

DMCI Homes is expanding into the leisure property market, with plans to launch projects in Batangas, Benguet Province and Laguna.

The Consunji-led developer said it will introduce its new sub-brand, DMCI Homes Leisure Residences, with a tropical beach park “condotel” in San Juan, Batangas by mid-2023.

DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria said San Juan’s tourist attractions, ranging from beaches to old churches makes it the ideal location for DMCI Homes Leisure Residences’ first project.

“The aim of DMCI Homes Leisure Residences is to offer holistic holiday experiences that exude comfort, wellness, and refined indulgence, setting it apart from other properties in its category,” Mr. Austria said in a statement.

The company also plans to launch projects featuring the hot springs in Laguna, as well as offering mountain views in Tuba, Benguet Province.

“With DMCI Homes Leisure Residences, we aspire to replicate DMCI Homes’ brand of superior value in each leisure property by offering quality products and premier services fully experienced in upscale resort hotels and leisure communities, at price points that will delight value-discerning clientele,” Mr. Austria said.

DMCI Homes Leisure Residences is the company’s second sub-brand, after DMCI Homes Exclusive, which targets the luxury market.

DMCI Homes is said to be the Philippines’ first Quadruple A developer, having turned over 53,864 residential units in over 85 launched projects as of February 2023.