THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) selected 37 Robinsons malls to host job fairs on Labor Day (May 1), according to Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC).

“RLC forges partnership with the DoLE to promote job generation and placements amongst the Filipino working class,” the company said in a statement.

The partnership was formally signed by Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma and RLC Director for External Affairs Irving L. Wu.

The DoLE is encouraging jobseekers to prepare application requirements such as resume, diploma, transcript of records, and certificate of employment for those formerly employed, before going to the job fairs.