PUEBLO DE ORO Development Corp. (PDO) is tapping an online platform that will make processing of loan applications easier for homebuyers.

The residential development arm of the ICCP Group signed a partnership agreement with Snapp Ventures, Inc. (SVI), owner and operator of the mortgage brokerage system Matchmo.

Matchmo is described as an online platform that digitalizes the process of home loan applications for home buyers and real estate professionals.

SVI will assist potential borrowers in loan applications with Matchmo’s network that include 21 local banks.

“With the partnership, Pueblo de Oro offers an additional option to buyers of our properties nationwide through Matchmo’s partner financing institutions,” PDO President and Chief Operating Officer Rhoel Alberto B. Nolido said in a statement.

Pueblo de Oro is known for developing affordable housing projects in high-growth areas, including Cagayan de Oro; Malvar and Sto. Tomas in Batangas; San Fernando, Pampanga; and Mactan in Cebu.