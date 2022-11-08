AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) has completed the South Tower of Park Central Towers in Makati City. At 248 meters, the South Tower is the tallest building in ALI’s portfolio to date. South Tower is developed under the Ayala Land Premier, Inc. (ALP) brand. Attending the topping off ceremony were (from left) Edwin Magsalansan, director and VP of Sy2 + Associates, Inc.; Mitch Pineda, partner at Leandro V. Locsin Partners; Mike Jugo, ALPI president; Bobby Dy, ALI president and CEO; Meann Dy, ALI head of residential business group; Dan Abando, president and CEO of Makati Development Corp.; Paolo Viray, ALPI head of Sales and Marketing; Cherryl Uy, ALPI head of Project Development; Richard Yap, MDC construction management head, MDC; and Jean Luc Cuenin, ALPI construction management director.