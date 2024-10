Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

With the rise of influencers online and constant change in trends, it is hard to always stay relevant in the viewers’ eyes.

In this B-Side episode, Patty of ‘Masarap Ba?’ reveals her secret to mastering algorithm changes and other techniques to succeed in content creation.

Interview by Almira Martinez

Audio editing by Jayson John D. Mariñas

