THE PHILIPPINES has been leading the effort to develop international quality standards for laminated bamboo used in indoor furniture, the Trade department said.

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) said that a Philippine representative heads an international working group that will come up with requirements for testing and handling the products under the International Organization for Standardization.

The standard could then be used as a reference for national standards on bamboo products and can be used to guide consumers, the BPS said in a statement Monday. Also known as engineered bamboo, laminated bamboo strips are used by furniture makers and designers.

BPS Director Neil P. Catajay said that he is hoping for a completed standard in two years.

“These will significantly contribute to the advancement of the country’s bamboo and furniture making industry. We look forward to the support of other countries for the promotion and improvement of the bamboo industry in the international community,” he said.

“The exchange of information and practices with technical experts (from other) countries provides additional knowledge to the members while providing input in the development of international standards to ensure the safety, quality, and reliability of furniture products from bamboo.”

The International Organization for Standardization working group on bamboo for furniture also has representatives from China, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Ethiopia, Ghana, Colombia, Netherlands, and Nigeria. The group is headed by Rico Jariel Cabangon of the Department of Science and Technology.

The Philippine proposal to develop an international standard for laminated bamboo was approved in February. — Jenina P. Ibañez