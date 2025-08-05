These words are now unforgettable for the millions of Squid Game fans all over the world. Squid Game has become the highest-viewed K-drama on Netflix. I was never a K-drama fan until Squid Game premiered in 2021. Twenty-two episodes and four years later, I now own a Player 045 tracksuit, a pink soldier costume, and toys from the series. I eventually saw myself on Korean National News the night after the series’ fan event at Seoul Plaza last June.

But I’m not just fanboying here. As an assistant professor of strategic human resources, I have been using this series that all Gen Z can relate to in my lessons. In fact, I love this K-drama so much that I play Squid Game-themed slides and music and wear my 045 tracksuit on my first class meeting every term.

Now, you might be wondering how such a series can be relevant to strategic human resources, and what it can teach us daily.

All of the 456 contestants in seasons 1 and 2 had massive debt. They saw the games as a way to change their predicament — but at the cost of the lives of the other 455 players. We might not think it, but we, too, can be like those contestants as we strive to climb the corporate ladder. We can kill each other’s dreams, reputation, good vibes, and motivation through our words, actions, and intentions. We can always say “It’s nothing personal; it’s just pure business.” But our words, deeds, or actions, small as they may seem to us, can have a ripple effect on others, especially if the person you undermine in the workplace has been going through a lot of stress and mess. We often get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the daily grind, and sometimes become callous towards other people’s feelings. If this is the prevalent culture, attrition will skyrocket.

According to a study by Merritt (2024), the attrition rate increased globally in 2024 by 20%. This means that job-hopping has become the norm. The International Labor Organization (2024) also reported that employee tenure is decreasing annually. Organizations look at employees as numbers, just like in Squid Game, where each player is labeled with a number. And if a player dies, guards in pink jumpsuits pick up the dead body and put it in a black coffin made pretty by a pink bow. Management can see exit interviews as a cumbersome, laborious effort or as rant sessions, and take everything that the exiting employees say with a pinch of salt. For firms that see off-the-charts attrition rates as an unavoidable trend, top management should look at the flip side — the high costs of hiring and training these people.

Being nice to everyone in the workplace doesn’t cost anything. Being Mr. or Ms. Congeniality at the office may not win you a promotion, and may even make you the favorite topic at the office water station. But at least what you are doing is right, will not require much effort, and will preserve your mental health. Ultimately, you are the player most likely to win the 4.56B won because you are the colleague who exudes good vibes and makes the workplace a better place for everyone else.

When we are all caught up in the organization’s hustle culture, we might end up neglecting the needs of the people we work with because of our focus on the people we work for. The surviving-over-thriving workplace culture must end; otherwise, we will be no different from the 455 players in the Squid Game. Our protagonist, player 456, came back in Season 2 to end the game.

But in Season 3, we saw a jaw-dropping ending in which Cate Blanchett is recruiting a player at a random alley in LA. The ending screams that the games will not end as long as influential people take advantage of the plight of needy people.

So, my dear reader, ask yourself: Does your workplace reflect the games? Are you just another player with a story, and will you let someone with more power and resources kill your dreams just so you can get by?

Alvin Neil A. Gutierrez is an assistant professor of the Department of Management and Organization of the Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business. He teaches Strategic Human Resources to undergraduate students. He appeared on the South Korean cable TV network MBN News.

alvin.gutierrez@dlsu.edu.ph