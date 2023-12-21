The state of public health emergency due to COVID-19 ended in July 2023 with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. issuing Proclamation No. 297. More than four months later, here we are again dealing with some sort of “emergency” given the rising number of COVID cases and that of other respiratory illnesses.

As I noted in a column in July, despite the government’s cancellation of the state of public health emergency, we should not completely abandon all COVID protocols. I had noted then that measures like distancing and masking should still be observed at the personal or individual level in specific settings. And, we should all be reminded that safety is everybody’s responsibility.

Obviously, distancing and masking are already optional and not mandatory. But it should already be second-nature to people by now to put on a mask when in crowded places, or when with cold or flu symptoms. People must also remember that while the state of emergency has ended, COVID and other illnesses continue to exist.

I can only assume that at this point, vaccine protection has waned for most people. In this line, perhaps people, particularly those with comorbidities, should consider availing themselves of available COVID-19 and flu and pneumonia vaccines. COVID-19 still exists, and there is no assurance that the number of cases would not surge again.

One report indicated that the seven-day COVID positivity rate in Metro Manila increased to 21% as of Dec. 17 from 13.4% on Dec. 10. This is based on data from the Department of Health (DoH). That is one positive case in every five people who underwent RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 in the National Capital Region. Of course, what this data did not capture were the number of people who tested positive using antigen tests at home.

For now, most COVID cases are said to be mild, and the number of hospital admissions related to COVID remains manageable. However, there is no doubt that the number of cases is on the rise at a relatively fast pace. Previously, for COVID pandemic management, the threshold set by the World Health Organization (WHO) was a positivity rate of 5% or below. At present, it is at 21% in Metro Manila.

With this, it was unsurprising that the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) is again encouraging companies not just in Metro Manila but nationwide to make use of work-from-home (WFH) schemes and other measures that can prevent the spread of COVID and other respiratory illnesses, noting that “safety is of utmost importance.”

DoLE also noted that WFH is nothing new, and that there are existing guidelines for employers on flexible work arrangements, including WFH. While WFH is a management prerogative, the exercise of that prerogative should not prejudice workers, DoLE noted. The number of COVID-19 cases was already expected to go up further, so preventive measures are necessary.

WFH may be a good idea from now until January as many employees have opted to go on leave, anyway. And Dec. 25, 26, 30 as well as Jan. 1 and 2 are all non-working days for most workers. Employers can spread a little more Christmas cheer by allowing their employees to spend more time at home with their families, while still doing the required work.

Confirmed COVID-19 infections nationwide have reportedly risen by 50% over the past week, with the seven-day average cases going up to 389 from 260. But the national average hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 cases is still low, says Health Secretary Ted Herbosa. But this is not to say that things will not take a turn for the worse.

From experience, COVID can mutate very quickly and new strains can spread quite fast over a short period of time. The Christmas season is of particular concern as people tend to go out more, and colds and flu are more common during this time of year. A lot of travel also occurs during this period, allowing for the entry of viral strains from abroad.

At this point, surveillance is key. Families, workplaces, hospitals, and health officials all need to be more vigilant. There were many lessons learned from 2020 until 2022 with respect to dealing with the COVID pandemic, and one can only assume these lessons were not lost particularly on the health officials and the healthcare industry.

Lockdowns are a thing of the past. People will insist on going about with their lives, despite the risks to public health. However, people are not necessarily powerless as experience shows that interventions like masking, distancing, proper ventilation, proper washing of hands, and sanitizing hands with alcohol all help control the spread particularly of respiratory diseases.

With Christmas just around the corner, and holiday gatherings expected to last until next month, it is safe to assume that the number of COVID cases will continue to rise. While this scenario applies to respiratory illnesses in general, also given weather conditions, there is greater concern when it comes to COVID and pneumonia particularly for the elderly and those with comorbidities.

The least that people can do is to wear masks while in public, to limit their attendance in gatherings, and to prefer venues and occasions held in well-ventilated areas. More important, to always keep their hands clean. To the extent possible, people should also avoid crowded areas and major events previously referred to as “superspreaders.” Personal restraint and personal discipline are crucial factors now more than ever.

Marvin Tort is a former managing editor of BusinessWorld, and a former chairman of the Philippine Press Council

matort@yahoo.com