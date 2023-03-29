IN THIS AGE of “disintermediation,” even the barrier to conversations has been rendered passé. Mobile communications allow a caller to access his party without a human goalie to block his attempts. This ability to intrude without being stopped has required new mobile rules.

Once the access number is secured, there is no intermediary between caller and called. The old business protocol of the land line (remember that?) had secretaries screening calls for their bosses. This first line of defense against unwanted connections required little intervention from the intended party. (I’m sorry, Sir. Mr. P asked not to be disturbed by a reincarnated grasshopper.) The petitioner on the line is aggressively questioned — What value can my napping boss possibly gain from you, Sir?

For the fixed line still in use, the ringing phone obliges anyone within reach to answer it without knowing who is being called or who the caller is. It’s even possible the caller has the wrong number — is this not a morgue?

With the mobile, the ringtone (or silent vibration) also flashes the listed name of the caller (Octopussy). The phone subscriber decides when to respond — yes, Puss?

When the caller is not on the callee’s directory list, he is identified only by a phone number — unknown caller. Is the called party obliged to answer? It is acceptable to text back with a formulaic, “hu dis?” Can it be announcing a cash prize won? Getting no response may require the caller to identify herself. (I am a friend of Octopus.)

Before calling someone from an unidentified number, it is best to seek permission — I am a bill collector for your unpaid credit card. Is this a good time to call? This courtesy also applies when calling someone with a higher net worth.

What about messages? Acknowledging receipt of a text usually merits “k,” the briefest and most common response. No reply (YNR?) can mean any or all of the following: a.) The party is charging the phone and attending to his ingrown toenails at the moment; b.) The relationship is over and the caller can take away back his abandoned sneakers from the condo; c.) It’s time to move on; or, d.) She is now working on a cruise ship. It is of course remotely possible that non-response means the phone was stolen or the addressee got run over by a truck. (Have you heard of ghosting?)

The urgency of a call or message is offset by the silent mode. What’s the hurry in attending to a vibrating phone when it exerts about the same pressure as a trapped cockroach in the pocket? The silent mode is designed to prevent interruptions arising from the sound of alarm clocks and disco music.

What about somebody else’s mobile phone ringing when the owner has stepped out of the meeting for a short break? Should the phone be left unanswered? The returning owner is informed that his phone was ringing off the hook to let him check his missed call. Many relationships have been wrecked by third parties impertinently checking messages and calls intended for someone else, especially when these are accompanied by a video of somebody doing a pole dance with only a smile on. In such situations, there is little room for creative fiction.

Corporate manners allow occasional texting even when a meeting is going on or even stepping out of a room to answer a call. It is still considered bad form to be doing nothing but texting throughout a power point presentation. Only the CEO is allowed to do this. It signals indifference, even boredom.

Ring tones need to be carefully curated. A ring tone of the Village People’s “In the Navy” may echo too loudly (we want you as a new recruit) when the chairman is discussing succession planning to the board.

Some places require mobile phones to be left at the gate, and stored in lockers for security reasons. This ensures uninterrupted meetings and the banning of unauthorized videos or photos.

Mobile rules are evolving as the gadget has become ubiquitous and almost a personal accessory. There are calls and messages that just cannot be missed, especially when related to one’s future… or the lack of a good one.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com