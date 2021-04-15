Meralco energizes a new COVID-19 vaccine storage facility located at Flamingo Street, New Marikina Subdivision, Barangay Sta. Elena, Marikina City. The project involves the installation of 15-meter and tandem 13.5-meter concrete poles, three (3) 167-kVA distribution transformers, service drop, and metering facility, and extension of three (3) spans of covered overhead conductor. This new,privately-owned facility will be used to store the AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the government. In line with the company’s thrust to assist the government and the private sector in its continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, vital COVID-19 facilities such as these located in the Meralco franchise area are given the highest priority in terms of providing a safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity. To date, more than 95 vital COVID-19 facilities have already been energized by Meralco and these include government offices, hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination centers, and vaccine storage facilities.