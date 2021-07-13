1 of 2

As a fitting tribute to the man who has mastered the art of business and who has led a group of companies to their enviable and sterling position in the country’s business community, Meralco, PLDT, Smart, MPIC and First Pacific, through Meralco President and CEO Atty. Ray C. Espinosa, presented him with this commemorative coffee-table book entitled MVP: The Man and His Art.

Over the years, collecting art has become one of MVP’s enduring passions. The book gathers his personal and corporate collections that grace the walls and halls of his home and offices; it is a veritable museum without walls.

“The constant presence in our midst of these visible expressions of Filipino artistry and creativity in pleasing forms and colors has inspired and stimulated us over the years, reminding us to continually aspire for excellence as these artists have,” said Atty. Ray C. Espinosa.

Said renowned art writer Cid Reyes who penned the book: “When one thinks of Manuel V. Pangilinan, the image that comes to mind is that of a businessman, renowned for his work ethic and passion for excellence. But there is another side to the man, one seen by few but reflected in the corridors of his main offices and all over his home. This is MVP, the art lover, MVP, the collector.”

Richie Macapinlac did the photography for the book and Dopy Doplon, the design.