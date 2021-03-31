Metrobank garners top marks at PDS Awards for 8th straight year

Living up to the Bank’s longstanding tradition of excellence and leadership in the industry, Metrobank Financial Markets Sector has once again proven that their expertise continue to contribute significantly to the growth of the Philippine financial markets.

Metrobank was recently bestowed several prestigious awards by the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp (PDS Group) at the PDS Annual Awards, including the highly sought-after Cesar E.A. Virata Award for Best Securities House in the Banking category. This is the eighth consecutive year that Metrobank has received this worthy distinction.

The PDS Annual Awards give recognition to industry leaders and market movers whose performance and leadership further the sustainable growth and development of Philippine financial markets.

“While it is the for the eight-time that we were given this honor, we are as proud as the first because the award recognizes the fruit of Metrobank’s commitment and dedication to the securities market despite these trying times,” shared Fernand Antonio A. Tansingco, SEVP, and head of the Financial Markets Sector of Metrobank. “Thank you for honoring us once again with the Cesar EA Virata Award for Best Securities House Bank category.”

Metrobank also brought home awards for being the Top Dealing Participant for Corporate Securities, Top Brokering Participant – Retail Transactions, and Top Fixed Income Dealing Participant.

“A lot of people ask why we in Metrobank insist on keeping our service at the same levels as prior to this pandemic,” Mr. Tansingco said. “It is because we believe that we are here to serve our customers and the financial community, and provide each and every one of our customers and clients with a meaningful banking experience.”