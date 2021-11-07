SHOPPING malls in the Philippine capital and nearby cities will be on a longer operating schedule starting mid-November, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

The adjustment comes after Metro Manila mayors lifted the general curfew in the capital region last week along with the easing of the lockdown category to Alert Level 2.

Malls in Metro Manila will operate from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm beginning Nov. 15, MMDA said in an advisory release Saturday night.

Operations during weekends and holidays may start as early as 10 a.m., the metropolis’ development authority said separately in a Viber message.

Independent research group OCTA earlier said Metro Manila is now back to where it was before it struggled to contain a spike in infections spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant, which has been closely watched by health experts worldwide. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza