LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS (LGUs) have been reminded to meet standards for transaction processing times and minimize backlogs, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said.

“Each LGU should always remind all of their offices… to observe the 3-7-20 processing time and maintain a zero-backlog program,” ARTA Director General Jeremiah B. Belgica said at a webinar on Thursday.

“All applications and all transactions in government should have a period by which people can reasonably expect government action. It is better for an application to be denied instead of being delayed or unacted upon because the denied applicant can reapply or submit an appeal,” he added.

The 3-7-20 rule refers to the three days allowed to process simple transactions, seven for complex transactions, and 20 for highly technical applications.

“We should not just monitor compliance once a year, but for all government agencies and LGUs, we are encouraging that (they) make this as a regular staple,” Mr. Belgica said.

According to Mr. Belgica, the agency chiefs and LGUs are responsible for ensuring that applications and permits are processed within the recommended period.

“The heads of agency (are responsible) in the implementation of the provisions of Republic Act 11032 (Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act) as well as ensuring that applications and permits are acted upon within the prescribed processing time,” Mr. Belgica said.

“The zero-backlog program should be shepherded by the head of the agency. The partner of the local chief executive is the committee on anti-red tape,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave