LISTED digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is considering international expansion to support its growth, with a focus on markets with large Filipino populations, its president said.

“Maybe we’ll operate in another country that has a big Filipino population,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said during a media roundtable last week.

“That may be another good potential market for us in the future,” he added.

DigiPlus offers digital entertainment platforms such as BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, with approximately 20 million registered users and a target of ten million new registrations this year.

DigiPlus plans to enter provincial markets and increase brand visibility through physical locations.

For 2024, DigiPlus aims to expand its presence in the gaming market by leveraging new technology to improve user experiences.

It is considering adding non-gaming elements such as movies and a sports live streaming channel to the company’s digital platforms to expand its offerings.

DigiPlus recently unveiled its new corporate identity under a partnership with brand specialist Landor. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave