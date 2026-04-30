Anihan Technical School, a project of the Foundation for Professional Training, Inc. (FPTI), called for more technical-vocational (tech-voc) students as demand for skilled workers in the hospitality sector rises.

“Our focus is really to help these young women, give them more opportunities, especially if they want to pursue the culinary arts course, which is very expensive,” Anihan Technical School Officer-in-Charge Aileen R. Clutario told BusinessWorld in an interview on Thursday.

“We focus on young women, especially the underprivileged young women, because they have limited opportunities,” she added. “It’s also really the need of our industry partners.”

Since its establishment in 1986, Anihan has already produced over 1,500 graduates from Palawan, Bicol, Ilocos, Bohol, Antique, Siargao, and other parts of CALABARZON.

“We’re having this program for them to really pursue their dreams, even with limited financial capacity,” Ms. Clutario said.

“We want to really give them opportunities because young women, if they don’t have opportunities, they will just end up getting married at a very young age,” she added.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Philippines, one in 10 children is at risk of early and forced unions. The non-governmental organization Save the Children Philippines echoed the same concern, underscoring 9.7% of girls aged 15 to 19 are already married or in a union.

“Especially in remote areas, they just get married. They came from a poor family, then they would get married at the age of 18, 17, 16, because they lacked opportunities – it becomes a cycle,” Ms. Clutario said.

“We want to help them, to help them break the cycle of poverty,” she added.

Anihan provides a full-tuition scholarship to financially challenged women aged 18 to 23 through the support of donors and industry partners. Proceeds from the Anihan Livelihood Center (ALC) are also utilized to sustain students’ education.

The school offers a one-year program in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Services (CARS). Under the program, students will undergo three national-level II certifications in Bread and Pastry Production, Cookery and Food & Beverage Services, accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Upon completion, students are automatically employed as dining and pantry attendants, pastry chefs, and sous chefs within the 83 partner commissaries, restaurants, and hotels nationwide.

The Palm Country Club, Manam, Din Tai Fung, Dean & Deluca, George & Onnie’s, and Vivere Hotel & Resorts are some of the companies that have partnered with Anihan.

“We need a lot of students because they (industry partners) are all asking for it at the same time,” said Maria Senen L. Olmos, vice director for industry linkage and the learning affairs at Anihan Technical School, during a press briefing.

“It’s like we’re an extension of their HR (human resources)… It’s how we take care of our partners that’s why our partnerships last,” she added.

A report by consultancy firm Mordor Intelligence revealed that the country’s hospitality market size is estimated to grow from $8.41 billion in 2026 to $11.90 billion by 2031. However, skilled labor shortages remain a challenge for the nation’s growth.

Anihan currently has 98 students and aims to reach 240 this year to meet sector demand.

The school will also open its six-month Pharmacy Assistance Program, in partnership with Watsons Philippines, possibly in July, to create more employment opportunities for young women.

“There are so many young girls who are very deserving,” Ms. Clutario said. “They have unlimited potential, but limited opportunities.” — Almira Louise S. Martinez