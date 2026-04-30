A heat index of 43 degrees Celsius is expected in three areas in the country on Labor Day on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its latest heat index forecast, PAGASA said the 43-degree Celsius heat index is likely to be felt in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Subic Bay, Olongapo City; and Sangley Point, Cavite City.

A slightly lower 42-degree Celsius heat index is expected in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Bacnotan, La Union; Aparri, Cagayan; Camiling, Tarlac; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Virac, Catanduanes; Masbate City; and Dumangas, Iloilo.

The same temperature is also expected in La Granja, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental; Catarman, Northern Samar; and Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Heat index refers to how the human body feels when air temperature is combined with humidity.

Amid the high heat index, PAGASA continues to remind the public to stay hydrated, take breaks in shaded areas, wear comfortable clothing, and use sun protection.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will bring warm and humid conditions as well as rainshowers in some areas, PAGASA said in a separate special weather outlook for Labor Day.

It is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Palawan, Southern Leyte, and Basilan.

In Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, with a chance of isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The easterlies are also expected to bring warm and humid conditions across the country, PAGASA said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva